Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston were both actively involved in the recently concluded WNBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis. Reese represented Team Napheesa Collier as a reserve while Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 deal, suited up for Team Caitlin Clark in Saturday’s All-Star Game.Following the three-day event, fans began to speculate about possible tension between the two stars. One X (formerly Twitter) user sparked buzz by claiming that Boston had unfollowed Reese across social media platforms. The tweet quickly went viral, prompting others to investigate and join the conversation.Some fans questioned who unfollowed whom first as unfiltered reactions poured in regarding the alleged fallout. While it’s unclear whether the two ever followed each other in the first place, it’s now confirmed that neither Angel Reese nor Aliyah Boston currently follows the other on X or Instagram.&quot;That girl doesn't like anyone,&quot; a fan said.𐙚𝐧icol𝐞꒱ 🏳️‍🌈 @NicoleGulino1LINKThat girl doesn't like anyoneA user wrote:Kelly Turner @_kellyjoLINKI’ve never been into reality tv but I think I’d watched Real Women of the WNBA.A fan commented:juls side @sidelpmLINKwdym? she just returned the favor after angel unfollowed her 1st 😭😭😂Commented another:𝕃𝕦𝕚𝕤 RM @LMadridista_7LINKAnd I understand AB because Angel Reese is one of the most toxic players in the league.A user wrote:Kings Crown @kingscrwLINKIt’s about time! AB is above AR in everything!!Another user wrote:somecrazyredhead @indydogmom2015LINKWell she came to their city and literally put she was taking over pretty much. That’s the most ghetto and rude shit ever.Aliyah Boston hit and-1 celebration on Angel ReeseAliyah Boston and Angel Reese are two of the brightest young frontcourt talents in the WNBA. As the rivalry between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky continues to intensify, Boston and Reese have already faced off twice this season and are set to meet two more times after the All-Star break.Their most recent showdown came on June 7, when Boston put her strength and skill on full display. The Fever center backed down Reese in the post and powered through contact to score a tough bucket. As the whistle blew for the foul, Boston followed it up with an emphatic and-1 celebration, adding fuel to the budding rivalry.The next chapter of their duel is scheduled for July 27 at the United Center, where the Sky will host the Fever. With both stars likely to bring their best, the matchup promises to be must-see TV as Boston and Reese go head-to-head once again in what’s shaping up to be one of the league’s most compelling battles.