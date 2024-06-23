"That was a hard f**king jersey to get" - Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performs in Caitlin Clark's scarcely available kit in Indiana

Indiana music fans got a special twofer this week when Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine sported a once-in-a-generation Caitlin Clark jersey during the band's show. Well-known for his on-stage extravagance, Levine shockingly sported the hard-to-find Indiana Fever rookie star jersey.

During the Maroon 5 performance at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN, Levine was found donning Clark's iconic Indiana Fever jersey with her number 22. According to Indiana Fever writer Scott Agness, the rookie phenom jersey worn by Adam Levine was hard to come by, stunning everyone in the audience.

As per Agness, Levine even mentioned:

"That was a hard f-- jersey to get."

Clark, the sparkling point guard who has rocked the college and WNBA basketball stratospheres this season - is getting some brief pro hoops fame of her own. The jerseys, which displayed Clark's #22, sold out within minutes after being made available for both pre-sale orders and limited stock on the day of the reveal.

Levine wearing Clark's jersey was about more than just fashion. The singer has been an ardent supporter of women in sports and this move is an obvious nod to the proven skill and marketability of Clark.

Meanwhile, social media erupted after the concert, with fans trying to determine how Levine ended up with such a rare jersey.

Caitlin Clark joins LeBron James and Steph Curry among most-favorited athletes as per ESPN

Caitlin Clark has skyrocketed up the WNBA personalization charts so quickly, the Indiana Fever rookie is now the most-favorited athlete outside of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Tiger Woods in ESPN's latest data.

The fastest Year-on-Year increase noted by sports sites was for the women's basketball league. No player saw a larger Month-on-Month growth than Clark - +373% - to climb his way into the top 4 active athletes' most favorited list.

Flora Kelly from ESPN Research analyzed the data on Twitter, highlighting Caitlin Clark's rising popularity:

Since revealing her plan to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark has been a veritable headline machine. The former Iowa Hawkeyes guard was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Fever and she has since become their top scorer.

She has played a key role in the Fever winning their last four games in a row, scoring 16.2 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.