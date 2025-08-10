  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "That kind of speaks for itself": Aliyah Boston reveals what makes $249,244 All-Star teammate an MVP threat

"That kind of speaks for itself": Aliyah Boston reveals what makes $249,244 All-Star teammate an MVP threat

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 10, 2025 05:38 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty

Three seasons into her WNBA career, Aliyah Boston has won her fair share of accolades. There's no doubt, though, that the Indiana Fever center would be happy to see her teammates rack up individual awards as well.

Ad

Boston made this clear during an appearance on "We Need to Talk Now," where she was interviewed by no less than her former college coach Dawn Staley. When Staley asked the former USC Gamecock about the MVP prospects of Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, Boston praised her All-Star teammate's work on both ends of the floor.

"The way she scores the ball, the way she gets up and down that floor, [and] Kelsey also takes on guarding the other team's best players," Boston said. "Being able to do every single thing the way she does, and still put up 20-plus points a night, I feel like that kind of speaks for itself."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This season, Mitchell (who is signed to a $249,244 contract as per Spotrac) leads the Fever in the scoring department with 19.7 points per game. This is a career high for the eight-year veteran, who was named an All-Star for the third consecutive season.

Notably, the beginning of Mitchell's All-Star streak coincides with the arrival of Boston in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-5 center has made an MVP case for herself too, averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game.

Ad

Though the Fever have been hit hard by the injury bug, which has struck the likes of Caitlin Clark (groin), Aari McDonald (foot), and Sydney Colson (ACL), the solid play of Boston and Mitchell have allowed the team to get above .500 and be in good position to claim a playoff spot.

Aliyah Boston reaches franchise milestone during showdown vs Chicago Sky

On Saturday, Boston secured another milestone as she showcased her defensive prowess in the Fever's 92-70 victory over the Chicago Sky.

Ad

Thanks to her two blocks in this game, Boston claimed the no. 3 spot in the Fever franchise's all-time leaders in blocks.

Boston's 132nd career block allowed her to overtake Kelly Schumacher. The 2023 Rookie of the Year now trails Tammy Sutton-Brown (267 blocks) and Tamika Catchings (385 rejections).

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications