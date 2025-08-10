"That kind of speaks for itself": Aliyah Boston reveals what makes $249,244 All-Star teammate an MVP threat

Three seasons into her WNBA career, Aliyah Boston has won her fair share of accolades. There's no doubt, though, that the Indiana Fever center would be happy to see her teammates rack up individual awards as well.Boston made this clear during an appearance on &quot;We Need to Talk Now,&quot; where she was interviewed by no less than her former college coach Dawn Staley. When Staley asked the former USC Gamecock about the MVP prospects of Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, Boston praised her All-Star teammate's work on both ends of the floor.&quot;The way she scores the ball, the way she gets up and down that floor, [and] Kelsey also takes on guarding the other team's best players,&quot; Boston said. &quot;Being able to do every single thing the way she does, and still put up 20-plus points a night, I feel like that kind of speaks for itself.&quot;This season, Mitchell (who is signed to a $249,244 contract as per Spotrac) leads the Fever in the scoring department with 19.7 points per game. This is a career high for the eight-year veteran, who was named an All-Star for the third consecutive season.Notably, the beginning of Mitchell's All-Star streak coincides with the arrival of Boston in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-5 center has made an MVP case for herself too, averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game.Though the Fever have been hit hard by the injury bug, which has struck the likes of Caitlin Clark (groin), Aari McDonald (foot), and Sydney Colson (ACL), the solid play of Boston and Mitchell have allowed the team to get above .500 and be in good position to claim a playoff spot.Aliyah Boston reaches franchise milestone during showdown vs Chicago SkyOn Saturday, Boston secured another milestone as she showcased her defensive prowess in the Fever's 92-70 victory over the Chicago Sky.Thanks to her two blocks in this game, Boston claimed the no. 3 spot in the Fever franchise's all-time leaders in blocks.Boston's 132nd career block allowed her to overtake Kelly Schumacher. The 2023 Rookie of the Year now trails Tammy Sutton-Brown (267 blocks) and Tamika Catchings (385 rejections).