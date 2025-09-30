  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "That man cheesing hard"- NBA fans poke fun at Wendell Carter Jr. for crowning Angel Reese as his favorite WNBA player

"That man cheesing hard"- NBA fans poke fun at Wendell Carter Jr. for crowning Angel Reese as his favorite WNBA player

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 30, 2025 03:11 GMT
&quot;That man cheesing hard&quot;- NBA fans poke fun at Wendell Carter Jr. for crowning Angel Reese as his favorite WNBA player. [photo: @wendellcarterjr/IG, @angelreese5/IG]
"That man cheesing hard"- NBA fans poke fun at Wendell Carter Jr. for crowning Angel Reese as his favorite WNBA player. [photo: @wendellcarterjr/IG, @angelreese5/IG]

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. is a big Angel Reese fan. During the Magic’s media day on Monday, Carter, when asked to name her favorite WNBA player, mentioned Reese. The 6-foot-10 big man emphasized the Chicago Sky star’s “I don’t care mentality" as the biggest reason he appreciates her.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Carter naming Reese her favorite WNBA star:

“That man cheesing hard, showing all 32 teeth.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Wendell Carter Jr. went to the WNBA All-Star game this year to cheer for the Chi Barbie. Angel Reese earned her second straight nod to the exclusive event due to her trademark double-double games. Playing for Team Collier, Reese helped her teammates down Team Clark 151-131.

Reese averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 2025. She was slowed down by a back injury late in the season but still led the WNBA in rebounding and topped her team in scoring.

Ad

A season-ending injury to court general Courtney Vandersloot also helped Angel Reese expand her game. Despite criticism, she thrived as Chicago’s de facto playmaker. Reese averaged 3.7 apg, a big jump from her 1.9 apg average last year.

Wendell Carter Jr. could not help but admire Reese for her exploits.

Angel Reese’s 2025 season ended in controversy and disappointment

After so much hype, Angel Reese’s 2025 season ended in controversy and disappointment. Reese earned a technical foul, her 8th in the season, against the Connecticut Sun early this month. The accumulated infraction meant an automatic suspension for the Chicago Sky’s clash against rival Indiana Fever on Sept. 5.

Ad

The suspension due to the accumulation of technical fouls was not even the biggest story. Reese’s interview with the Chicago Tribune, which came out before the Sun game, caused a sensation. The two-time All-Star criticized her team’s front office, coach and questioned some of her teammates' capabilities.

Most notably, Angel Reese said that the Sky could not “rely” on Courtney Vandersloot to guide the team next season due to age and injury history. Wendell Carter Jr.’s favorite player eventually apologized, but the damage had been done. The Sky announced it would suspend Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 7.

Reese would not show up or play the rest of the season. The Sky announced recurring back issues as the reason for her unavailability.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications