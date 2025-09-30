"That man cheesing hard"- NBA fans poke fun at Wendell Carter Jr. for crowning Angel Reese as his favorite WNBA player

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. is a big Angel Reese fan. During the Magic’s media day on Monday, Carter, when asked to name her favorite WNBA player, mentioned Reese. The 6-foot-10 big man emphasized the Chicago Sky star’s “I don’t care mentality&quot; as the biggest reason he appreciates her.Fans reacted to Carter naming Reese her favorite WNBA star:“That man cheesing hard, showing all 32 teeth.”P E A ☆ H E S @PeachesNoKreamLINKThat man cheesing hard, showing all 32 teeth 🤭One fan said:Slime of Charlotte @SlimeballGriff1LINKMaybe if he studied her game and learned to rebound and play defense We’d be higher than a 6th seed every yearAnother fan added:Kay-Kay @kailaelisejoiLINKHomie showed all 32 teeth soon as he heard her name. 😌 “I know that’s right”One more fan continued:Elizabeth Broussard @broussard52LINKShe just ought to be his favorite! Angel wouldn't want to hear anything less.Another fan reacted:🖤 @toonhseLINKU anit fooling nb. We all know why 😂Wendell Carter Jr. went to the WNBA All-Star game this year to cheer for the Chi Barbie. Angel Reese earned her second straight nod to the exclusive event due to her trademark double-double games. Playing for Team Collier, Reese helped her teammates down Team Clark 151-131.Reese averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 2025. She was slowed down by a back injury late in the season but still led the WNBA in rebounding and topped her team in scoring.A season-ending injury to court general Courtney Vandersloot also helped Angel Reese expand her game. Despite criticism, she thrived as Chicago’s de facto playmaker. Reese averaged 3.7 apg, a big jump from her 1.9 apg average last year.Wendell Carter Jr. could not help but admire Reese for her exploits.Angel Reese’s 2025 season ended in controversy and disappointmentAfter so much hype, Angel Reese’s 2025 season ended in controversy and disappointment. Reese earned a technical foul, her 8th in the season, against the Connecticut Sun early this month. The accumulated infraction meant an automatic suspension for the Chicago Sky’s clash against rival Indiana Fever on Sept. 5.The suspension due to the accumulation of technical fouls was not even the biggest story. Reese’s interview with the Chicago Tribune, which came out before the Sun game, caused a sensation. The two-time All-Star criticized her team’s front office, coach and questioned some of her teammates' capabilities.Most notably, Angel Reese said that the Sky could not “rely” on Courtney Vandersloot to guide the team next season due to age and injury history. Wendell Carter Jr.’s favorite player eventually apologized, but the damage had been done. The Sky announced it would suspend Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 7.Reese would not show up or play the rest of the season. The Sky announced recurring back issues as the reason for her unavailability.