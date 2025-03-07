  • home icon
  "That's a bad call" - Heated Caitlin Clark picks on ref at Iowa game as tensions run high

"That's a bad call" - Heated Caitlin Clark picks on ref at Iowa game as tensions run high

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 07, 2025 05:25 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Caitlin Clark called out a referee during Thursday's game between Iowa and Michigan State. [photo: Imagn]

Caitlin Clark sat engaged courtside in Iowa’s game against Michigan State in the Big Ten Conference playoffs. The WNBA superstar cheered for her alma mater in a crucial game against the Spartans, who beat the Hawkeyes in mid-December. Although she attended the game as a supporter, Clark didn't hold back against one of the referees.

A clip of the Indiana Fever point guard blasting a referee has become viral. She could be seen clapping at an official while expressing her displeasure:

“That’s a bad call!”
Clark, with her family and boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was locked in from the jump. Multiple clips on social media featured her reacting to many of the plays in the Hawkeyes’ thrilling 74-61 win at Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indiana.

Late in the third quarter, Ava Heiden made a layup, while Michigan State's Emma Shumate tried to block her path. Clark stood up to give a thumbs-up to the play and the referee’s decision to call a foul.

Iowa entered the fourth quarter with a 54-48 lead and before getting its long-sought-after revenge. The Hawkeyes stifled the Spartans in the fourth quarter for the likely No. 7 spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark beat Michigan State last year with a logo 3-pointer

In Caitlin Clark’s final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, she caused the Michigan State Spartans a heartache they won't easily forget. On Jan. 2, 2024, the Spartans visited the Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a highly anticipated battle against the home team.

Michigan State kept the game close behind a stingy defense and relentless hustle. DeDee Hagemann scored a layup with 24 seconds remaining to allow the Spartans to tie the game at 73-73.

Iowa ran a diversion play, which eventually ended with Clark holding the ball as the seconds ticked toward the final buzzer.

Caitlin Clark faked a drive to the right before stepping back for a 3-pointer near the logo. The pro-Hawkeyes crowd erupted as the shot went in to give the hosts a 76-73 victory. Michigan State players slumped on the court following the game-winning field goal.

Clark had many unforgettable plays during that season. The buzzer-beater against the Spartans was one shot Michigan State would have remembered when they saw Clark prowling the sidelines on Thursday.

Edited by Bhargav
