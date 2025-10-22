"That's not beating up" - Sophie Cunningham surprised at not being suspended for retaliation against Jacy Sheldon after Caitlin Clark attack

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham had her most memorable moment in the 2025 WNBA season when she was involved in a scuffle with then Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon on June 17. During a fast break in the game, Cunningham pulled Sheldon down, causing her to fall on her face, before a shoving match ensued between the two squads.Four months after the incident, Cunningham expressed her surprise about not receiving any suspension for her actions in the game and throughout her career in The Herd with Colin Cowherd podcast with West Wilson&quot;No...I'm surprise, too,&quot; Cunningham said if she was ever been suspended in her WNBA career.Cunningham also clarified that she did not beat up Sheldon following the play, like her co-host West Wilson insinuated.&quot;I didn't beat her up. That's not beating up,&quot; the Fever guard said. Due to the incident, the league has only slapped Cunningham with a $400 fine after the foul was deemed a flagrant two.Her actions followed a heated sequence where Cunningham's teammate received an eye poke from Sheldon. It drew the ire of Clark, who then shoved her after the play before Sun's veteran Marina Mabrey pushed the Fever star on the ground.Sheldon had then been moved to the Washington Mystics late in the season. Meanwhile, Cunningham tore her MCL in August and missed the rest of the Fever season.The Fever went to have a deep playoff run, losing in five games against the eventual WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces, in the semifinals.Fights remain out of the norm in the WNBA, says Sophie CunninghamWNBA fights do not come as often as many think, according to Sophie Cunningham. During the &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, Cunningham said that her fight with Jacy Sheldon during the 2025 season was probably the most that had ever happened in the league in recent years.&quot;(Fight) barely even happens on the court,&quot; she said. &quot;I think probably what I did this year is the most that’s been done in years. But yeah, that’s just not how we roll on our side.”Cunningham also reflected on the competitiveness of WNBA players, which has caused her to adjust on how she reacts on certain things on the court.“Part of being an elite-level athlete is you can’t always listen to the tone of people because everyone’s competing at such a high level that you just have to listen to the message. And so that’s on you to mature, to grow, to know that everyone’s in it for the same reason that you are trying to win.”Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game with the Fever last season, appearing in 30 games.