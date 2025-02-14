"That’s not a coincidence" - Kelsey Plum reveals how gift from boyfriend subconsciously influenced here decision to join LA Sparks

WNBA All-Star guard Kelsey Plum found herself landing with the LA Sparks this offseason. It was a move, she said in hindsight, was somewhat influenced by her boyfriend.

The seven-year veteran out of Washington was traded to the Sparks last month following a three-team deal, involving her former team Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm.

Under the deal, Plum was sent to Los Angeles and a 2025 No. 9 pick from Seattle while Las Vegas received Jewell Loyd from the Storm and 2025 No. 13 pick from the Sparks. Seattle, meanwhile, acquired the No. 2 pick for the 2025 WNBA Draft from LA and forward Li Yueru.

In a press conference presenting her as a Spark player at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, Kelsey Plum shared a story of how a gift from her boyfriend subconsciously influenced her decision to be moved to Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old guard said (via Times of San Diego):

“My boyfriend gave me for Christmas a bunch of candles fromdifferent cities. I kind of put them in different rooms of the house. I looked over one day and LA was sitting right next to my bed, like LosAngeles candle. I was like, ‘That’s not a coincidence.’ It’s just funny to mebecause it was on my spirit for a while. I look back now and it makes perfectsense.”

Kelsey Plum spent seven years playing for the San Antonio/Las Vegas franchise, where she became a two-time WNBA champion (2022 and 2023) and three-time All-Star. She finished her career with the team with averages of 14.3 points, four assists and 2.5 rebounds in 235 games.

Now with the Sparks, she is looking to further showcase her leadership capabilities while also continuing to grow as a player.

LA Sparks high on what they are getting from Kelsey Plum

In deciding to trade for Kelsey Plum this offseason, the LA Sparks knew exactly what they were getting and are confident of her delivering.

New coach Lynne Roberts spoke about it on Wednesday during the team's presentation of Plum as a Sparks player.

"We knew we needed a lead guard that can absolutely play and score. She's a competitor at heart and that's what we need. I want our team to get back to where it belongs.

Kelsey Plum joins a Sparks team which has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, including recording a franchise-worst 8-32 record last year. She will try to change the team's fortune playing alongside fellow All-Star and former Las Vegas Aces Dearica Hamby and young stars Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

In her final year in Las Vegas, she averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds while helping the Aces reach the semifinals.

