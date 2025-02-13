Kelsey Plum subtly shades A'ja Wilson's Aces after Sparks exceed expectations in one aspect despite concerns

LA Sparks player Kelsey Plum is liking how she is being treated by her new team. She could not help but somewhat compare it to the situation she was in with her previous squad, Las Vegas Aces, which she shared with reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

The two-time WNBA champion landed in Los Angeles this offseason after a three-team deal involving the Sparks, Aces and the Seattle Storm. The deal had LA receiving Plum and a 2025 No. 9 pick from Seattle while Las Vegas got Jewell Loyd from the Storm and a 2025 No. 13 pick from Los Angeles. The Storm, meanwhile, acquired the No. 2 pick for the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Sparks and forward Li Yueru.

Speaking to reporters as she was introduced as a Sparks player on Wednesday, Kelsey Plum shared that she believes of having a better player experience now with the Sparks, who she said have addressed her initial concerns and exceeded her expectations.

The former Washington standout said, as shared on X by USA Today's Meghan L Hall:

“I’ve been treated better than I’ve ever been as a WNBAplayer.”

Kelsey Plum spent her first seven years in the WNBA with the San Antonio/Las Vegas franchise, where she was a two-time league champion and three-time All-Star. She finished her career with the Aces with averages of 14.3 points, four assists, 2.5 rebounds in 235 games.

In her final season in Las Vegas, Plum went for 17.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds, helping the Aces reach the semifinals before losing to eventual champions New York Liberty.

Kelsey Plum ready to roll with the Sparks and win

Kelsey Plum is locked in and ready to roll with the LA Sparks on their way to renewed competitiveness for the next WNBA season and beyond.

She made this known during the press conference on Wednesday introducing as a Sparks player after landing with the team following a trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm.

Plum, joined by Sparks coach Lynne Roberts and general manager Raegan Pebley, said (via ESPN):

"It's a new day in L.A. We're gonna hoop."

She went on to say that she is excited with joining forces with a new crew and infuse her experience and leadership in the team, saying:

"For someone like me, it's just a perfect mix of preparation and opportunity. I've been champing at the bit to get the opportunity to be able to lead and show who I am as a player on a different scale. And so just really excited about that, and I've never been more ready."

In Los Angeles, Plum is reunited with former Aces teammate and fellow All-Star Dearica Hamby, who she won an WNBA title with in 2022. She will also be playing alongside rising stars Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

