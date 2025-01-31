"That's my girl" - Kelsey Mitchell teases Caitlin Clark's role in her Fever re-signing announcement

Kelsey Mitchell touched on Caitlin Clark's role in her decision to stay with the Indiana Fever this offseason. The veteran guard was cored by the franchise before agreeing to a new deal, allowing the front office to keep the Big Three together with Stephanie White leading a new project.

During an interview with The Next, Mitchell, who's been playing in China during the WNBA offseason, returned to Indianapolis this week to ink the new deal and end a potential saga with the Fever.

“I think right time and right place. I put in some work with the ladies only a year ago. Obviously, changes were made,” Mitchell said. “I think there was a lot of good basketball played, and I think that I want to try it again. So that and being close to home. My dynamic is different in family, so to be close to my family, still get one more year at it. To have them support me is a really big deal. So I’m excited.”

Trending

Then, she reflected on Caitlin Clark's role in her decision to stay, describing her relationship with the young guard and teasing how good they'll be together this season.

“That’s my girl, man,” Mitchell said of Clark. “She’s already put the world on notice. To play alongside her again will be really fun.”

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever are coming off a strong 2024 season in which they made it to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. Caitlin Clark became the Rookie of the Year of the season after an impressive campaign but Kelsey Mitchell also earned All-Star honors in the first part of the competition.

Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever signed 3-time WNBA champion after re-signing Kelsey Mitchell

Kelsey Mitchell's extension wasn't the only major storyline the Indiana Fever starred in this week. On Friday, the team reportedly agreed to a deal with Natasha Howard. The veteran forward spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Wings after a three-team trade.

Howard was originally drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2014, and after stops in different teams, she's set to play again with the 2016 WNBA champions. She reacted to her return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Fever are set to compete for something more than a playoff berth. They are making interesting moves to achieve that goal and this might not be the final one this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback