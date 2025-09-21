"That’s gonna really break the bank for her"- Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark in mocking WNBA for $200 fine with savage 'Go Fund Me' pun

Sophie Cunningham reacted to Caitlin Clark being fined by the WNBA due to her comments on social media.Cunningham and Clark watch as the Indiana Fever had a 77-60 Game 2 win over the Altanta Dream in front of a fiery crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The victory evened the series and forced a do-or-die Game 3, which Indiana eventually won to advance to the semifinals.After Tuesday's Game 2 win, Clark commented on Instagram: &quot;Refs couldn't stop us&quot; and &quot;Elite bench mob.&quot; According to Clark on Saturday, she received a $200 fine because of the comments:&quot;Got fined $200 for this lol😂😂😂😂😂BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!! @IndianaFever.&quot;Cunningham had a hilarious response to the fine, re-tweeting Clark's X post and writing:&quot;That’s gonna really break the bank for her. Starting a GoFundMe now!&quot;Clark has been known to have a longstanding displeasure with the WNBA officiating in general. In Game 1 of the first round, officiating was a major point of discussion as both teams combined for 43 fouls. Of the total, 19 were against the Fever, including a couple of technical fouls. The Dream won Game 1 80-68.Sophie Cunningham had a viral encounter with a cop during Game 3During the do-or-die Game 3 between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Sophie Cunningham went viral due to an interaction midgame.Midway through the third quarter, Fever guard Odyssey Sims was on the floor after a play. As Sims was in pain, Cunningham stood center court with Caitlin Clark and Chloe Bibby behind her, hoping to check on their teammate's status. A police officer then approached Cunningham and urged the Fever guard to back up.Cunningham did not back up as she pointed to the half-court line and appeared to exchange words with the Atlanta policewoman.Many fans re-shared the interaction and labeled it as hilarious. Some others criticized the cops for preventing the players from checking on their teammates.Sophie Cunningham's Fever will open their best-of-five semifinal series against the second-seed Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.