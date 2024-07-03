"That's all I ask for": A'ja Wilson makes sincere plea to Beyonce

When it comes to the WNBA, Aces forward A'ja Wilson has a strong case for being the most electric player in the league presently. Due to her ability to put on a show regularly on the basketball court, she was asked about her preferred artist to receive a Las Vegas residency.

The two-time MVP already had an artist in mind. Among all the possible names, she picked Beyonce.

Meanwhile, she put up another sensational performance against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, registering 28 points (59.1% shooting), 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. It was a dominant showing that powered the Aces to an 88-69 win over Caitlin Clark's team.

With artists such as Adele and Mariah Carey already having residencies in Las Vegas, Wilson wants the 'Crazy in Love' singer added to the list. Her comments were shared on X by SportsCenter.

Trending

"Beyonce, and I say that with the deadest of faces," Wilson said. "Beyonce, the queen B, yes. She doesn't even have to come here for residency. She can just come to a game and just say what's up to us and we're fine because I know she got other stuff to do. ... That's all I ask. ..."

Expand Tweet

The iconic artist certainly has the body of work and the captivating stage presence to deserve a residency alongside other artists in the 'Entertainment Capital of the World.'

As of now, it remains to be seen if A'ja Wilson will ever get her wish fulfilled. At the same time, she did point out that she would be more than satisfied if Beyonce decided to stop by one day in one of their games to say 'Hello'.

A'ja Wilson talked about the growth of the WNBA

The journey has been long and challenging but A'ja Wilson highlighted that it has all been worth it to reach this point of the WNBA's tenure. During her interview with Just Women's Sports' Claire Watkins, the Aces superstar shared how conversations have shifted in recent times.

"Even after 2020, it was kind of like, 'Oh, make me a sandwich, get back in the kitchen, this isn't a real sport'," Wilson said. "Now, we get the barbershop talk, we get the rivals, we get the talks, and I feel like that is when we see really true growth."

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson

There are many WNBA players from the past who paved the way for the league to reach this level of recognition. In the modern age, Wilson has been a prominent player in pushing the league forward.

Despite the arrival of more promising young players such as Fever's Caitlin Clark and Sky's Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson remains a leading figure in the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback