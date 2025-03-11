  • home icon
  • "That's what I used it for" - Aliyah Boston gets real about playing in Unrivaled ahead of 2025 WNBA season

"That's what I used it for" - Aliyah Boston gets real about playing in Unrivaled ahead of 2025 WNBA season

Vinyl v Mist - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Aliyah Boston gets real about playing in Unrivaled ahead of 2025 WNBA season - Image source: Getty

Aliyah Boston has played in 13 games for the 5-9 Vinyl BC during the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the new 3x3 basketball league created to give WNBA players a chance to compete in the U.S. during the offseason.

While several players have thrived in the league, Boston has had limited opportunities but has maximized her time, averaging 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in just 9.3 minutes per game.

Following Monday’s 74-46 loss to Rose BC — where she recorded 12 points, her second-highest total of the season — Boston reflected on how she is making the most of her Unrivaled experience.

"It's been great. Unrivaled was a great offseason opportunity for me...just being able to have the time and continue to improve, that's what I used it for," she said (per Moreau Sports).
Boston is one of only two Indiana Fever players participating in Unrivaled, alongside Lexie Hull, who plays for Rose BC.

While Unrivaled continues, the Fever have undergone a major transformation, bringing back Stephanie White as head coach and building around Caitlin Clark in their pursuit of a championship.

The team re-signed Kelsey Mitchell, traded for Sophie Cunningham and added title-winning veterans Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson to strengthen their young core.

Aliyah Boston aims to build confidence through Unrivaled

Before the Unrivaled season began, Aliyah Boston stated that her main goal was to build confidence ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

“Allowing me to work in space, and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I’ve worked on this offseason, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Boston said (per Indy Star). “Knowing that I put in the work, and knowing that I put in time, and knowing those things will execute.”
Beyond her individual growth, Boston is also focused on improving her defense as she adjusts to the fast-paced nature of 3-on-3 play.

“I think there’s just a lot of space on the floor, so as individuals, it’s making sure we’re guarding our own, because it’s going to be hard,” Boston said … We want to play fast, and I feel like that’s how we play in the league anyways. It’s a pretty fast-paced game, so we’re just going to keep doing that.”

Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft and won Rookie of the Year. She earned her second All-Star selection in 2024, averaging 14.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Fever.

