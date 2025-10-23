"That's insane. How?": Sophie Cunningham in awe of Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping performance ahead of World Series showdown 

Sophie Cunningham was left in awe of Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping performance, which paved the way for the LA Dodgers’ second consecutive World Series appearance. Ohtani finished Game 4 of the NL Championship Series on Friday with three home runs and 10 strikeouts.

Ad

Many have called this performance the greatest showing in the history of baseball, putting him in conversations next to some of the greatest athletes across sports.

Speaking on her “Show me Something” podcast on Wednesday, Cunningham was also left shocked after hearing about the magnitude of Ohtani’s performance from her co-host, West Wilson.

“It’s the best baseball game anyone has ever played, maybe ever,” Wilson said (Timestamp: 16:50).

Ad

Trending

“That’s insane. How?” Cunningham asked. “What makes him so good? He’s like phenomenal.”

Ad

West Wilson explained Ohtani’s skill set to Cunningham, calling him a “freak athlete.”

“I haven’t really played much basketball in my life, so I don’t know how to explain it,” he said. “He’s a freak athlete because he can both pitch and hit.”

Game 1 of the MLB World Series, featuring the LA Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, will take place at the Rogers Center on Friday.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham makes a significant personal change amid a looming free agency decision

One season since she left the Phoenix Mercury, and Sophie Cunningham is already preparing to leave Arizona behind. Continuing her conversation on "Show me Something," Cunningham told West Wilson that she will no longer own a place for herself in Phoenix:

"I’m still going to be around because I’m going to do the majority of my rehab out here, but like living here and like having a place here, no.”

Ad

Cunningham also shared that she plans on buying a house in Florida next.

"I have clothes and stuff everywhere in the Indiana house, stuff in my parents’ house, about to buy a house in Florida. My life is fun,” Cunningham said.

Sophie Cunningham has endeared herself to the fans in Indiana after just one season with the Fever. She is largely expected to resign with Caitlin Clark and Co. after the WNBA and the WNBPA reach an agreement on a new CBA.

Cunningham played 30 games for the Fever in 2025, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, before suffering a season-ending injury in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More