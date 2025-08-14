"That’s just drama to me": Sophie Cunningham makes major DeWanna Bonner confession with thinly veiled Mercury 'beef' message

Sophie Cunningham, via her “Show Me Something” podcast with West Wilson, weighed in on the testy Indiana Fever-Phoenix Mercury match a week ago. During the game, Cunningham and Fever teammate Lexie Hull exchanged words with Mercury star DeWanna Bonner, who forced her way out of Indiana in June. Cunningham opened up about those moments when questioned by her co-host.&quot;There was some, maybe a little bit of beef, because of our last podcast, with how I mentioned that some people could have handled situations [better]. … [Bonner] did not listen to the whole clip. She just saw the thing about, like, 'She could have handled it more professional.'… But that team is just drama to me.”During the August 5 episode of their podcast, Sophie Cunningham said that DeWanna Bonner could have handled her exit more professionally. Cunningham added that the team did not receive a text or anything from Bonner to let them know about the situation.Bonner signed with the Indiana Fever in the offseason to reinforce the Caitlin Clark-led team. Cunningham arrived from Phoenix, via a multiple-team trade, to bolster a roster that looked ready to challenge for the championship. After much fanfare, Bonner’s struggles forced Fever coach Stephanie White, who coached Bonner in Connecticut, to bench the star forward for Lexie Hull.After sitting out for multiple games due to personal reasons, the six-time All-Star requested a trade. The Fever couldn’t trade Bonner, who reportedly only wanted to play for the Mercury to be with former teammate and girlfriend Alyssa Thomas. With no choice, the Fever waived her in late June.Sophie Cunningham and Indiana Fever will meet DeWanna Bonner and Phoenix Mercury next monthThe first meeting between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury following the DeWanna Bonner issue happened without extra drama. In late July, the Fever, playing without Caitlin Clark, rallied to win 107-101.They met again a week ago, three days after Sophie Cunningham’s comments about Bonner went viral. Cunningham told co-host West Wilson that the suddenly feisty encounter was “1,000%” because of what she had said.Sophie Cunningham's latest comments about the Bonner and the Mercury will be in the background when they meet again in early September. Nobody will be surprised if the third and final clash between the two teams is testier than the last.