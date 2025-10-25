"That's legendary" - Fever's $90,000 Guard Hilariously Dares Lance Stephenson to Pull His 'Classic' Ear Blow Act on Sidelines During Pacers Game

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson dared former Pacers guard Lance Stephenson to pull out his iconic move on the Pacers' sidelines. On Thursday, Indiana lost (141-135 OT) to the OKC Thunder in an NBA Finals rematch.Fever guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were in attendance for the game and were sitting next to Stephenson. On Saturday, the Fever's Instagram account shared a video on its profile.In the video, Colson is seen approaching Stephenson and then daring him to do his iconic ear blow move while sitting in the front row at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The former Pacers guard laughed at Colson's suggestion as the WNBA guard imitated blowing air out of her mouth.&quot;Hey Lance, do that. do that,&quot; Colson said. &quot;Hey, that's legendary. That's a classic.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStephenson originally performed his classic ear blow move in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers faced a LeBron James-led Miami Heat in an intense game, and Stephenson tried to get on the nerves of the Heat's superstar.He blew in James' ear to throw him off his game, and the moment was immortalized because of the cameras. The Pacers won that game 93-90, to get back a game in a series heavily dominated by the Heat from the start.Colson was at the Pacers game on Thursday to represent Indiana's WNBA team. She was wearing a microphone as she tapped on the mic later in the video. According to Spotrac, the veteran guard had signed a one-year $90,000 contract with Indiana at the start of the 2025 season.Sydney Colson's future with the Indiana Fever is uncertainSydney Colson's future in the WNBA is uncertain at this time. The veteran guard moved from Las Vegas to Indiana at the start of the season. She fulfilled the role of a backup guard, providing veteran experience to Indiana's young roster.However, her importance on the roster increased significantly when the team's star guard, Caitlin Clark, was sidelined from games because of repeated injuries. She fulfilled the role of a primary guard for the majority of the season, until she tore her left ACL in August.She was sidelined for the rest of the season and watched Indiana go on a historic playoff run. The Fever made it to the playoffs semifinals without any of their primary roster. The Las Vegas Aces knocked them out with a 4-1 and went on to win the 2025 WNBA championship.Colson averaged 2.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. However, the Fever has not yet made any announcement on extending her contract.