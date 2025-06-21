"That shows you the influence that Caitlin Clark got" - Lynx guard hypes Fever star’s impact as Indiana dominates WNBA All-Star voting

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams showered praise on Caitlin Clark after the first returns of the All-Star fan voting. Williams made the remarks about the Fever guard during her livestream on her Twitch account "studbudz" on Saturday.

The Lynx guard started off her statement by expressing her astonishment at the whole Fever starting five making the All-Star fan voting. She even mentioned the bench players making the top 40 cut.

"No cap. That's crazy but that really shows you the influence Caitlin Clark got," Williams said. "Her influence is insane bro... you got folks coming off of their bench that is in the top 40. Her influence is crazy, you can't even hate."

The WNBA All-Star fan voting's first returns were revealed on multiple outlets on Friday. Caitlin Clark is leading the voting with 515,993 votes. Aliyah Boston is the next Fever star on the list, holding the third place with 446,961 votes.

Courtney Williams is not in the top 30 rankings herself. However, she has been an important asset for the Lynx this season. So far, she has played 12 games for her team, and is averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game as a starter.

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman react to Caitlin Clark-Marina Mabrey altercation in Fever's 88-71 win over Sun

The Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun game on Tuesday was one of the most physically intense games played in the WNBA this season. The match saw the officials issue two flagrant fouls, six technicals and three ejections before the Fever walked away with an 88-71 win.

One of the key moments from the game was Caitlin Clark's altercation with Marina Mabrey. In the third quarter, Sun guard Jacy Sheldon poked the Fever guard in the eye, after which Mabrey shoved her to the floor.

On Wednesday, Natisha Hiedeman and Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams reacted to the foul on a Twitch stream.

"Courtney, if somebody ever tackles you like that… you better crash out behind me, because I’m crashing out behind you," Hiedeman said.

Williams said no one would tackle her like that because she would respond right away, confident that her team would back her up.

