"That star power goes crazy" - WNBA fans abuzz over Caitlin Clark’s preseason game tickets selling for nearly 20x Angel Reese’s Sky game

Before Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese tip-off in the 2025 WNBA season, both the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will play preseason games against the Brazilian national team.

Clark and the Fever will play the Brazilian team on May 4, in addition to their two-game preseason slate, while Reese and the Sky will play Team Brazil on May 2.

According to 'Clark Report' on X, the Fever's game against Team Brazil sold out all 15,000 tickets in under 45 minutes. Now, the cheapest ticket to get in the door is priced at $545.

On the flip side, there are still plenty of tickets available for when Reese and the Sky play Team Brazil at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Louisiana, with the cheapest tickets being $28.

Given the on-court competitive rivalry between the two, and the fact that they entered the league at the same time, fans were quick to weigh in on the discrepancy in ticket prices.

"The bottom line is, the Caitlin Clark effect is UNDENIABLE! That star power goes crazy!" - One wrote.

"Gotta win the lotto to watch her play these days," another joked.

"Damn. Go CC!" - One fan added.

Others took aim at those who tried to discredit Clark as the reason for an uptick in WNBA viewership:

"But wait - several other WNBA players have said this is not true, that they are all equally responsible for the rise in popularity!" - One wrote.

"Caitlin Clark is the only player in all of sports in America today that can do this. Maybe the WNBA starts treating her like Michael Jordan this season but probably not," another added.

"Caitlin Clark is the primary reason for the WNBA’s growth. Ticket prices don’t lie." - Another replied.

Washington Mystics announce they're moving games against Caitlin Clark and the Fever and Angel Reese and the Sky to bigger venues

Throughout the 2024 WNBA season, teams around the league would move games to larger venues when the Indiana Fever came to town in order to accommodate the added interest.

While the 2025 WNBA season is still more than eight weeks away, the Washington Mystics have moved games against the Fever and the Sky, and a game against the Las Vegas Aces, to larger venues.

On Thursday, the team announced the news, with chief business office Alycen McAuley quoted as saying:

"Fans of the Mystics live across the DMV and beyond, and we're excited to bring the incredible experience of the WNBA closer to home for fans living near Baltimore and Northern Virginia.

"As our game continues to experience tremendous growth, we're thankful we have this opportunity to allow even more fans to come see the Mystics in person."

The four games that have been moved to larger venues are as follows:

May. 28: Fever @ Mystics

Jul. 8: Sky @ Mystics

Jul. 10: Aces @ Mystics

Sep. 7: Fever @ Mystics

As we approach the start of the 2025 WNBA season, don't be surprised to see more teams flex games to larger venues.

