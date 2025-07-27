"That suits me": Caitlin Clark's newest teammate Chloe Bibby pinpoints why she fits well with Fever 

Caitlin Clark and Co. will have a new teammate, Chloe Bibby, when the Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Bibby, a 27-year-old forward, has played five games for the Golden State Valkyries this season, making a decent WNBA debut, playing limited minutes.

She left an impressionable mark, especially with her shooting. The Australian averaged 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per contest, making 42.1% of her 3-point attempts. Bibby believes her shooting and ability to play with pace are two of the key reasons why she fits well with the Fever.

Here's what the seven-day contract signee said about playing against the Fever as a Valkyrie and playing for them on Saturday:

"Really physical team, tough, fast paced, and I like that, you know, fast style. So, I think that suits me a lot. Fast paced, shoot the 3-ball and, I think, that you know, exactly what I do, so hopefully, you know, can find my strides here and get into some rhythm."

Chloe Bibby has been a pro since 2022. She signed a training camp deal with Minnesota, but didn't get her break in the WNBA. After stints in Poland, Australia and Russia, she finally earned her first league call-up in the U.S. with the Valkyries this year.

The 27-year-old had her best outing against the Fever on Jun. 19, scoring 12 points and three rebounds on 4 of 9 shots in 24 minutes, helping the Valkyries win 88-77.

Chloe Bibby has a solid chance to secure season-long deal in Caitlin Clark's absence

Chloe Bibby could receive a solid chance with the Indiana Fever to secure a long-term deal. After losing DeWanna Bonner, the Fever have roles available in the frontcourt. The offense also needs more firepower at the end of the bench without Caitlin Clark. It could help earn Bibby meaningful minutes on the court, and if she makes it count, Indiana could be inclined to use its last roster spot for her.

Her minutes with the Valkyries were up and down. Nevertheless, when given an opportunity, she successfully delivered on more occasions than not. The Fever have been inconsistent from the 3-point range, so Bibby can help provide more stability in that area.

