"The 40K old guard fans will be so mad": Fever diehards over the moon over Caitlin Clark's "Point Goddess" moniker

Caitlin Clark has many more years to go in the WNBA — and, by extension, a lot more nicknames to try on. This week, a major news outlet breathed some life into one particular moniker, drawing some delighted reactions from the fan base of the Indiana Fever guard.

On Monday, the New York Post published an Indiana Fever article that referred to Clark as a "point goddess":

This nickname led to some enthusiastic responses from Clark's supporters:

"Hey look at that …. The 40k old guard fans will be so mad," one fan tweeted.

"fairs. but imo she doesn’t need a nickname, she already is The One And Only Caitlin MF Clark," another fan tweeted.

"I like 'the anomaly' better," another fan said.

"For now on. I have no problem the media calling Chelsey gray. Point Gawd… as long as they call CC Point Goddess. Have no problem with that," another fan stated.

"Nope she's CC or CC22. Don't need any lame nickname ripped off from an NBA player," another fan asserted before adding, "I like Luka's 'woman Steph Curry.'"

"Leave it to a New York Post article to always draw first blood," another fan commented.

The term "Point Goddess," of course, draws from Clark's exemplary play as a point guard throughout her pro and college years. As the Iowa Hawkeyes' court general, Clark became the Big Ten's all-time leader in assists. In her debut season with the Fever, CC set the league's single-season record for assists while also logging the most assists as a rookie.

On top of this, Clark is also a lethal scorer who put up 19.2 points per game in her rooki season with Indiana. It is this formidable combination of her intellect, creativity, and hot hand that has made her a magnet for affectionate nicknames.

Caitlin Clark dishes out an assist to the Indiana Pacers during Game 2 of first round series vs. Bucks

The WNBA season is just a few weeks away from tipping off, but Clark still has time to extend her support to her Gainbridge Fieldhouse co-inhabitants.

During Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Clark — along with Fever teammates like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston — hit the floor during a timeout to toss shirts and get the home crowd hyped up:

The festive mood generated by Clark and her teammates carried over till after the final buzzer, as the Pacers defeated the Bucks 123-115 to take a 2-0 series lead.

