"The announcer is a moron and sexist": Fever fans tear into commentary on Caitlin Clark's "body language" amid dwindling impact 

Caitlin Clark's "body language" is a polarizing topic in WNBA circles. The Indiana Fever's competitiveness often sees her emotions get the best of her, whether it's an on-court disagreement with her teammates, missed shots, or an argument with referees. On Tuesday, it was under the spotlight again during the Fever's 94-86 win over the Seattle Storm.

Clark's woes on the road went from bad to worse as she scored a season-low six points following another inefficient shooting game. She made three of her 13 shot attempts and missed her mark on the six attempts from beyond the arc. This uncharacteristic stretch saw her turn into a facilitator for the Fever, ensuring the offense didn't crumble because of her lack of production. Clark recorded nine assists and was active defensively with three steals.

The announcer passed a remark on the Fever superstar's body language in the fourth quarter, saying:

"One thing I'd say is, gotta give credit to Caitlin Clark here, wasn't her night shooting the basketball, she delivered it to her teammates and her body language has been really good. Sometimes it can be frustrating when you're well below your average."

Fever fans tore into the announcer for that comment online with strong reactions. Here are a few comments:

hellsbells @jumpymammoths LINK I was lucky to listen to the Fever broadcast. This is insane. This announcer is a moron and sexist. Women can be as competitive as men, they aren't checked on "body language". It's not the 1950s. Saw different clip and this idot was pushing fake drama between Erica and Fever too.

aurora @auraarosee LINK ts nasty. let caitlin be caitlin.

bark for clark @clarkxindy22 LINK making comments on body language when they announce for a team that has SDS .. that’s a choice

sofia @slowlyslide LINK caitlin dont let them gaslight you they want to kill your fire dont let them do it. just be you. you are the reason why you’re here today. not because of them, but because you are YOU

allison @_girltalk LINK The announcers saying “And her body language has been really good too,” is a wild statement. Professionals where?

i hate basketball @callashiv LINK this league is so embarrassing

Caitlin Clark's teammates rise to the occasion as Fever bounce back

The Indiana Fever bounced back on Tuesday, winning 94-86 against the in-form Seattle Storm after losing their last two games in a row against the Valkyries and Aces. Indiana controlled those losses before fourth-quarter collapses snatched well-deserved wins from the team.

Caitlin Clark was a no-show in all three games with inefficient scoring. While she hit her lowest this season against the Storm, her teammates picked it up big-time to help Indiana win against a Storm team that had won its last three consecutive games and six in seven.

Aliyah Boston dropped a 31-point game with eight rebounds and three assists on 13 of 18 shooting. Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell had her best game of the year with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists on 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3.

Lexie Hull also contributed with 14 points and 11 rebounds. She scored all her 14 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds in that stretch. After dropping to below .500 again, the Fever are 7-7 on the year with their next matchup at home on Friday against Paige Bueckers and the 4-12 Dallas Wings.

