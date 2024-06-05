"The assistant to the assistant": Vanessa Bryant shows love to Candace Parker in an all-smiles selfie 

Candace Parker gets to spend more time outside the court after retiring from playing professional basketball, including with Vanessa Bryant. The two personalities were all smiles in the recent Instagram post by Kobe Bryant's wife.

One month after retiring from playing professionally, the three-time WNBA champion still has her heart in the sport after getting an executive job as the first-ever Adidas Women's Basketball President.

The former LA Sparks superstar was seen alongside Vanessa Bryant in a series of pictures shared on Instagram, posing with Bryant's daughters Bianka and Capri.

"The assistant of the assistant coach @candaceparker #ConeQueen #LoveMyVillage," Vanessa Bryant said along with mixed emojis of a basketball and smiling faces.

There is no exact context of what Candace and Vanessa were doing prior to taking the photo, but there are inclinations that the former WNBA star may be doing some training sessions with Bianka Bryant, who has shown interest in playing basketball just like her father. A few days ago, Sabrina Ionescu was seen with Bianka teaching her the basics of the game.

Life after basketball for Candace Parker

Candace Parker announced her retirement after playing 13 seasons in the WNBA. The 38-year-old hung up her sneakers and was even given a tribute by her fellow workmates at "Inside the NBA".

Off the court, Parker will now feature for Adidas as the brand's President of Women's Basketball. This was the same company that launched her signature sneaker back in 2008:

“The brand and I have grown together, and we’ve done some amazing things. I’m excited about what the future holds on this side of things, because I’m so passionate about growing the game of basketball," Parker said to Fast Company's AJ Hess.

Prior to her retirement, Candace Parker signed a multi-year deal with Turner Sports and began her media career in 2018 as an analyst and commentator for "NBA on TNT". She was also actively seen giving her points on the WNBA and NCAA Tournament coverage on CBS Sports.

In her illustrious basketball career, aside from the three championships that she won with the LA Sparks and Las Vegas Aces, she has been named the WNBA MVP twice back in 2008 and 2013. She was a WNBA All-Star seven times and became the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.