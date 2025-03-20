"The best jersey there is": Sabrina Ionescu remembers Kobe Bryant as she breaks down her iconic tunnel walk

Since her 2020 league entry, Sabrina Ionescu has risen to become one of the WNBA's most well-known players. She embodies the lasting impact Kobe Bryant continues to have on the basketball community even after his death.

Ionescu paid homage to the NBA icon by wearing his jersey before one of her regular season games.

The New York Liberty selected Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick in 2020 after the 5-foot-11 guard spent three seasons at Oregon. Ionescu won her first WNBA championship last season, leading the Liberty alongside fellow All-Star Breanna Stewart. Ionescu credits Bryant as one of her main motivators.

During a Wednesday interview with Complex Style, Ionescu discussed her notable fashion choices from the 2024 season. The standout moment occurred when she wore Bryant's #8 Lakers uniform which he used throughout the initial part of his basketball career.

Ionescu speaks of her former mentor with great admiration both for his playing career and his role in her personal development.

"...wearing the Lakers' #8 jersey though, of course, legendary," said Ionescu about one of her better outfits of the season. "Just walking into the game in the best jersey there is."

Sabrina Ionescu has become an inspiration to others, like Kobe Bryant

Since Kobe Bryant's death in 2020, Sabrina Ionescu has made it a point to serve as a positive role model to young athletes, both on and off the court. Her influence is being felt already though.

As the WNBA and NBA become more and more focused on efficiency, the 3-point shot is becoming more popular, leading young players to mimic Ionescu and other shooters.

Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins are all young players who have taken to shooting more 3-pointers, and they have credited Ionescu for breaking the mold for her playstyle in the WNBA. Ionescu even represented women's basketball in a 3-point competition back in 2023 where she very nearly beat Steph Curry.

Sabrina Ionescu carries Bryant's "mamba mentality" with her as she continues her superstar career in the WNBA, but hasn't forgotten the role she has to play. Being a popular player in sports is a responsibility and one that Ionescu embraces as she tries to honor the legacy of an all-time great.

