  "The best" - Sophie Cunningham & other stars react to Diana Taurasi's emotional post on documentary about her WNBA legacy

"The best" - Sophie Cunningham & other stars react to Diana Taurasi's emotional post on documentary about her WNBA legacy

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 05, 2025 01:59 GMT
Sophie Cunningham &amp; other stars react to Diana Taurasi
Sophie Cunningham & other stars react to Diana Taurasi's emotional post on documentary about her WNBA legacy. (Photo: GETTY)

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi shared an emotional post on Monday ahead of the release of her documentary series later this year. Several basketball personalities, including former Phoenix Mercury teammate Sophie Cunningham, reacted and commented on Taurasi's message.

In an Instagram post, Taurasi reflected on her career and the privilege of meeting people along the way. She also shared photos of people important to her, including her wife, Penny Taylor, and their children, Leo and Isla, as well as her family and teammates over the years.

"Retirement reminded me: it was never just about basketball," Taurasi wrote. "It was about the people, those who I had the privilege to compete with. Every step of the journey was built on shared belief, sacrifice, and love. This week, my story, our story, comes to life in a new way.
She added:

"The documentary drops, and I can’t wait for you to see the moments behind the moments. This carousel is just a glimpse. The full story is one of community, legacy, and what it means to show up for each other."
Several basketball personalities, like former Indiana Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, former WNBA player and Toronto Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers, Mercury director of basketball operations Kyra Vidas, and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Quentin Richardson, commented on Diana Taurasi's post.

Sophie Cunningham and other basketball personalities comment on Diana Taurasi&#039;s post. (Photo: @dianataurasi on IG)
Sophie Cunningham and other basketball personalities comment on Diana Taurasi's post. (Photo: @dianataurasi on IG)

"Taurasi" is a three-part docuseries set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this coming August 7 worldwide. It will tell the story of the three-time WNBA champion's journey from her roots in California to becoming a high school star at Don Antonio Lugo, to a dominant college career at UConn, and to a 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury.

Diana Taurasi retired this offseason after a 20-year WNBA career

Diana Taurasi retired this offseason after a 20-year WNBA career. (Photo: IMAGN)
Diana Taurasi retired this offseason after a 20-year WNBA career. (Photo: IMAGN)

There were rumors that Diana Taurasi was retiring at the end of last season, but her decision wasn't finalized until February. Taurasi announced her retirement on Feb. 25, ending a legendary 20-year WNBA career. She played her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury, leading them to three championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

Taurasi was a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and a one-time league MVP and is also the all-time leading scorer in WNBA history. Internationally, she has an unprecedented six Olympic gold medals and three World Championships.

Overseas, Taurasi has six EuroLeague titles and has won nine league titles in Russia and one league title in Turkey. And before all of that, she won three NCAA Championships with UConn.

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
