  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "The best in all of the WNBA": Magic Johnson makes feelings known as LA Sparks get big cash boost with historic $150M state-of-the-art facility

"The best in all of the WNBA": Magic Johnson makes feelings known as LA Sparks get big cash boost with historic $150M state-of-the-art facility

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 25, 2025 02:16 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Magic Johnson makes feelings known as LA Sparks get big cash boost with historic $150M state-of-the-art facility (Image source: Getty)

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacted to the LA Sparks' announcement of a new state-of-the-art facility. On Wednesday, the Sparks said that they will build a 55,000-square-foot world-class training facility in El Segundo. The $150 million investment is described as the largest funding for a single team in women’s sports.

Ad

Johnson, who is part of the team's ownership group, Sparks LA Sports, wrote on X:

"I’m excited about the new LA Sparks state-of-the-art practice facility which will be the best in all of the WNBA! I want to congratulate my Sparks partner and new Lakers Owner Mark Walter, as well as my business partner Eric Holoman, for making this dream facility come to fruition!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sparks LA Sports includes Johnson, Mark Walter, Eric Holoman, Stan Kasten, Todd Boehly and Bobby Patton. Johnson, a five-time NBA champion, is also a part-owner of the MLB's LA Dodgers, the NFL's Washington Commanders, the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and the MLS’s Los Angeles FC.

Per the Sparks' press release, the practice facility will be opened ahead of the 2027 season. Among the amenities are two WNBA regulation basketball courts, a circular locker room, an outdoor spa pool, nap rooms, hydrotherapy and spa suites, as well as areas for yoga, meditation and "quiet reflection."

Ad

The facility is designed by global architecture and design firm Gensler, and a women-run commercial design firm, Studio Blitz, will lay out its interior. The franchise also plans to move its business operations inside the facility.

Sparks join several WNBA teams with state-of-the-art practice facilities

With the rising popularity of women's basketball, WNBA teams have begun investing in providing ample training resources to their players.

Ad

In 2024, the Phoenix Mercury inaugurated $100 million training facility that includes two courts, hydrotherapy pools, a full kitchen and lounge areas. The Seattle Storm also opened its new $64 million Center for Basketball Performance last year. It holds the distinction of being the first WNBA practice facility built from the ground up.

The Las Vegas Aces have also been utilizing a state-of-the-art 64,000-square-foot headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever announced their plans for a $78 million practice center, which is connected to their home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Chicago Sky have also unveiled a $38-million, 40,000-square-foot facility set to open in 2026.

The New York Liberty are also building an $80 million training center scheduled ahead of the 2027 season. Further, the 2026 expansion team, Portland Fire, will have a dual-use campus shared with NWSL's Portland Thorns, worth $150 million.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications