"The best in all of the WNBA": Magic Johnson makes feelings known as LA Sparks get big cash boost with historic $150M state-of-the-art facility

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacted to the LA Sparks' announcement of a new state-of-the-art facility. On Wednesday, the Sparks said that they will build a 55,000-square-foot world-class training facility in El Segundo. The $150 million investment is described as the largest funding for a single team in women’s sports.Johnson, who is part of the team's ownership group, Sparks LA Sports, wrote on X:&quot;I’m excited about the new LA Sparks state-of-the-art practice facility which will be the best in all of the WNBA! I want to congratulate my Sparks partner and new Lakers Owner Mark Walter, as well as my business partner Eric Holoman, for making this dream facility come to fruition!&quot;Sparks LA Sports includes Johnson, Mark Walter, Eric Holoman, Stan Kasten, Todd Boehly and Bobby Patton. Johnson, a five-time NBA champion, is also a part-owner of the MLB's LA Dodgers, the NFL's Washington Commanders, the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and the MLS’s Los Angeles FC.Per the Sparks' press release, the practice facility will be opened ahead of the 2027 season. Among the amenities are two WNBA regulation basketball courts, a circular locker room, an outdoor spa pool, nap rooms, hydrotherapy and spa suites, as well as areas for yoga, meditation and &quot;quiet reflection.&quot;The facility is designed by global architecture and design firm Gensler, and a women-run commercial design firm, Studio Blitz, will lay out its interior. The franchise also plans to move its business operations inside the facility.Sparks join several WNBA teams with state-of-the-art practice facilitiesWith the rising popularity of women's basketball, WNBA teams have begun investing in providing ample training resources to their players.In 2024, the Phoenix Mercury inaugurated $100 million training facility that includes two courts, hydrotherapy pools, a full kitchen and lounge areas. The Seattle Storm also opened its new $64 million Center for Basketball Performance last year. It holds the distinction of being the first WNBA practice facility built from the ground up.The Las Vegas Aces have also been utilizing a state-of-the-art 64,000-square-foot headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever announced their plans for a $78 million practice center, which is connected to their home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Chicago Sky have also unveiled a $38-million, 40,000-square-foot facility set to open in 2026.The New York Liberty are also building an $80 million training center scheduled ahead of the 2027 season. Further, the 2026 expansion team, Portland Fire, will have a dual-use campus shared with NWSL's Portland Thorns, worth $150 million.