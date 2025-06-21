"The coach played the jealousy game": MAGA country singer targets Cheryl Reeve over Caitlin Clark comments

Cheryl Reeve recently found herself defending her reputation amid renewed controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark's exclusion from the 2024 U.S. Olympics basketball team. The debate resurfaced after journalist Christine Brennan brought up the topic in a recent interview. Despite Reeve’s efforts to clear the air, many fans, including MAGA country singer Coffey Anderson, do not believe in her innocence.

“This coach played the jealousy game with the other players they had," Coffey Anderson commented on @trysta_krick’s Instagram post. "I hope Caitlin never plays on the team. Let them flounder."

Anderson’s remarks came in response to Reeve’s comments during an appearance on FanDuel Sports Network’s "Golic & Golic" show. On Thursday, she fired back at Brennan:

"What she wrote is fiction and if she were paying attention, one of the things that I have done for years is held the league accountable for their missteps, mishaps, their lack of representation of all teams.

"That particular situation had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It had everything to do with a WNBA social media post that promoted one preseason game and not all preseason games. And so I simply said that. And by the way, the Minnesota Lynx are playing the Chicago Sky, which also had some popular player in Angel Reese that people were interested in. And it simply wasn't posted on their account."

The social media post in question involved Reeve criticizing the WNBA’s official account for promoting only the Indiana Fever’s preseason game, which featured Caitlin Clark. In a now-deleted comment, Reeve agreed that the league was prioritizing endorsing only Clark.

In her recently released book On Her Game, Christine Brennan alleges that Cheryl Reeve played a role in Clark’s exclusion from the U.S. Olympic basketball roster.

Christine Brennan slammed Cheryl Reeve for controversially dealing with the Caitlin Clark issue

The basketball community was fumed when Caitlin Clark was left off the American roster set to represent at the 2025 Olympics. However, once the sporting event in Paris concluded, the outrage began to quiet down.

The issue resurfaced recently when Christine Brennan revisited the incident by calling out Cheryl Reeve for her controversial conduct throughout the process. Brennan didn’t hold back while speaking on Monday's episode of ESPN’s "The Adam Gold Show," where she said:

"Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlin Clark, kind of blaming her for not having Minnesota Lynx games on TV, but only Caitlin games on TV.”

"How is [Reeve's behavior] okay with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA basketball, that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool?”

While Cheryl Reeve served as the head coach for the star-studded American team, she has publicly stated that she had no involvement in the team’s selection process. However, other committee members claim that the decision to keep Clark off the team was based on basketball-related reasons.

Even without the Indiana Fever superstars on the court, Team USA returned with the coveted Olympic gold.

