  • "The Cookie Monster Is Back" - Paige Bueckers fired up as ex-UConn teammate Nika Muhl returns to action post ACL injury

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 26, 2025 02:57 GMT
Chicago Sky v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers fired up as ex-UConn teammate Nika Muhl returns to action post ACL injury (Image source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers' former UConn teammate, Nika Muhl, missed the entire 2025 WNBA season due to an ACL injury she suffered overseas in October. After nearly a year of recovery, Muhl returned to the court on Thursday.

As part of her recovery, Muhl signed with Sopron Basket of the EuroLeague Women. The team shared several highlights of its recent game on Instagram. In one clip, Muhl stole the ball and converted an easy layup on the other end.

Bueckers, the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year, shared Sopron's post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"The Cookie Monster is backkkkkk."
Paige Bueckers&#039; Instagram story (Credits: IG/@paigebueckers)
Paige Bueckers' Instagram story (Credits: IG/@paigebueckers)
Bueckers and Muhl were teammates at UConn from 2020 until 2024. The Seattle Storm selected Muhl as the No. 14 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, while Bueckers went to the Dallas Wings as the first pick in 2025.

Muhl suffered an ACL injury while playing in the Turkish basketball league in October.

In a cap-saving move, Seattle placed the 24-year-old guard on the suspended list ahead of the 2025 season. The WNBA allows teams to place players on the suspended list if a player will be sidelined beyond the first six weeks of the season. The injured player's salary is "paused," and it is removed from the team's cap for that season.

Sopron first announced that it had signed the former Huskies guard in an Instagram post on July 11.

Nika Muhl shares Instagram posts ahead of her much-anticipated return to action

On Wednesday, Nika Muhl shared that she played basketball for the first time in nearly a year of recovery from her injury.

"Played my first 10 minutes after 355 days," Muhl wrote in her Instagram story. "All worth it. State of gratitude."
Muhl also shared a couple of selfies in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Nika Muhl saw limited action as a rookie with the Seattle Storm in 2024. She played just 57 minutes across 16 games, totaling two points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Muhl could resume her rookie-scale contract for the 2026 WNBA season. Per Spotrac, she is on a four-year deal worth $297,045, which includes a team option in the final year.

