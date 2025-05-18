"The double agent": Fans react to $90,000 Fever guard's heartfelt moment with Angel Reese before tension-filled game

WNBA fans reacted to a photo of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson chatting before their teams clash in the season opener on Saturday.

In the photo, Colson, who will earn $90,000 this season per Sportac, was seen smiling while conversing with the Sky star in an empty Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

One fan hilariously commented that Colson is a double agent as she plays for Reese's opponent.

"Syd the double agent," a fan tweeted.

Other fans speculated a romantic link between Colson and Reese.

"Sydney is ready to risk it all," one fan said.

"Why are they looking at each other like they’ve been in love for 15 years," another fan wrote.

However, several others said Colson was just playfully joking with the young Chicago star.

"Y’all talking about Syd look like she’s in love…she is trynna hold back the most out of pocket comment/joke in her head and Angel knows it’s coming," one fan posted.

"I know she said the craziest thing after this. (Colson) please confess, we love being in your business," another fan commented.

"She like sorry we about to beat ya **s Reese," a fan said.

Colson, 35, debuted for the Fever on Saturday and played 13 minutes. She spent the previous three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces and was part of the team's back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

Angel Reese led the Sky with 12 points and 17 rebounds. However, the Fever won the game 93-58 behind Caitlin Clark's triple-double outing.

Angel Reese and Sydney Colson have a hilarious exchange on X following the Sky star's Unrivaled title

Angel Reese's Rose BC won the first-ever championship of the Unrivaled league. The 23-year-old and her team won a $50,000 bonus, which she celebrated with a tweet on March 17. Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson hilariously offered to help Reese spend the prize money.

"Hey Angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything… esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that…" Colson tweeted.

Reese replied, touching on her modest salary in the WNBA.

"Hey sista. I’m doing well. Just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & I’m sorry to break it to you but I’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and I gotchu. Be well," Reese wrote.

According to Spotrac, Angel Reese is on a four-year, $324,383 rookie-scale contract that pays her an average annual salary of $81,096.

