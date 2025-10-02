"The dumbest basketball decision" - Sophie Cunningham sounds alarm on potential WNBA 'lockout' amid Cathy Engelbert's leadership turmoil

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham openly spoke about the possibility of the first-ever WNBA lockout during her exit interview on Thursday. While nothing is certain, and there's still time for the two sides to figure out a deal before the Oct. 31 deadline, Cunningham made it clear that there's a very real chance for a lockout.Amid the talk and criticism surrounding WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert and calls for her to resign, Cunningham sounded the alarm.ESPN's Alexa Philippou relayed a quote from Cunningham, where the Fever guard didn't hold back, painting a grim picture.&quot;There's a potential lockout,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;I promise you we aren't going to play until they give us what we deserve. That's kinda where it's headed unfortunately, which would be the dumbest basketball decision, business-wise ever, considering the momentum the W has.&quot;As previously mentioned, the two sides have until Oct. 31 to figure out a deal. If they fail to do so, the players could strike, or ownership could initiate a lockout. Of course, the two sides could also reach an extension like they did in 2019, when a 60-day extension prevented a lockout.Sophie Cunningham takes aim at Cathy EngelbertIn addition to her comments about the looming lockout, Sophie Cunningham also took aim at Cathy Engelbert.Earlier this week, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier unloaded on Engelbert, indicating that the commissioner told her players should be thankful for the new broadcasting rights deal.During her exit interview on Thursday, Sophie Cunningham weighed in, calling for change.“I'm just tired of our league,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable.&quot;I think that there are a lot of people in the position of powers in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s--- about basketball and that's got to change.”Whether Engelbert winds up stepping down before the 2026 season, only time will tell. However, according to reports, there is growing pressure for her to step down once the CBA negotiations play out.While Engelbert has been on the receiving end of criticism from players in the past, the comments from Napheesa Collier seem to have opened up the floodgates for criticism.With plenty of players speaking out against Engelbert publicly, only time will tell how things play out.