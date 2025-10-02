  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "The dumbest basketball decision" - Sophie Cunningham sounds alarm on potential WNBA 'lockout' amid Cathy Engelbert's leadership turmoil

"The dumbest basketball decision" - Sophie Cunningham sounds alarm on potential WNBA 'lockout' amid Cathy Engelbert's leadership turmoil

By Evan Bell
Published Oct 02, 2025 18:35 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
Sophie Cunningham shares update on potential WNBA lockout (Credits: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham openly spoke about the possibility of the first-ever WNBA lockout during her exit interview on Thursday. While nothing is certain, and there's still time for the two sides to figure out a deal before the Oct. 31 deadline, Cunningham made it clear that there's a very real chance for a lockout.

Ad

Amid the talk and criticism surrounding WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert and calls for her to resign, Cunningham sounded the alarm.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou relayed a quote from Cunningham, where the Fever guard didn't hold back, painting a grim picture.

"There's a potential lockout," Cunningham said. "I promise you we aren't going to play until they give us what we deserve. That's kinda where it's headed unfortunately, which would be the dumbest basketball decision, business-wise ever, considering the momentum the W has."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As previously mentioned, the two sides have until Oct. 31 to figure out a deal. If they fail to do so, the players could strike, or ownership could initiate a lockout. Of course, the two sides could also reach an extension like they did in 2019, when a 60-day extension prevented a lockout.

Sophie Cunningham takes aim at Cathy Engelbert

In addition to her comments about the looming lockout, Sophie Cunningham also took aim at Cathy Engelbert.

Ad

Earlier this week, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier unloaded on Engelbert, indicating that the commissioner told her players should be thankful for the new broadcasting rights deal.

During her exit interview on Thursday, Sophie Cunningham weighed in, calling for change.

“I'm just tired of our league," Cunningham said. "They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable.
Ad
"I think that there are a lot of people in the position of powers in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s--- about basketball and that's got to change.”

Whether Engelbert winds up stepping down before the 2026 season, only time will tell. However, according to reports, there is growing pressure for her to step down once the CBA negotiations play out.

Ad

While Engelbert has been on the receiving end of criticism from players in the past, the comments from Napheesa Collier seem to have opened up the floodgates for criticism.

With plenty of players speaking out against Engelbert publicly, only time will tell how things play out.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications