"The fact CC is in front of Aja is a scandal" - WNBA fans react as Napheesa Collier surpasses Caitlin Clark in MVP odds following injury setback

Napheesa Collier has surpassed Caitlin Clark in this season's MVP betting odds, and fans had a lot to say about the new leaderboard. On Monday, the X handle NBACentral shared data from Bovada sportsbook's WNBA MVP odds for the ongoing season.
After Clark's injury setback, Napheesa Collier (-300) now has the best odds of walking away with the MVP honor at the end of the season. The Lynx's star guard was followed by Caitlin Clark (+400) and A'ja Wilson (+850) on the list.
Fans flocked in the post's comment section to expressed their thoughts on the odds.
"The fact CC is in front of Aja is a scandal..." one fan said.
"A’ja Wilson snubbed," another fan said.
"How the hell is CC second? S**t goofy as hell," another fan said.
While some fans showed concerns on Caitlin Clark potentially losing out on the MVP race early in the season, others expressed their belief in the Fever guard.
"If Caitlin never got hurt, this race would be completely different," one fan said.
"(If) caitlin didn’t get hurts she would’ve been the winner for sure," another fan said.
"Na CC coming with a vengeance 🤫" another fan said.
Caitlin Clark had a good start to her season where she led her team in scoring for the first two games. However, on May 26, the Fever announced that Clark had suffered a quadriceps injury and will be out for at least two weeks.
Napheesa Collier, on the other hand, has been dominating since the season's start. She is averaging 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and has kept her team on a seven-game win streak.
Napheesa Collier puts the Lynx's success over her individual aspirations
Napheesa Collier has been an MVP candidate for the past few seasons, and her journey to the WNBA Finals last season made it clear that she is likely to win the biggest individual honor in the league if she continues to deliver consistently at a high level.
However, Collier has put forward her team's success over her individual aspirations. In an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina after Lynx's 89-75 win over the LA Sparks on May. 18, the four-time All-Star opened up about winning the MVP honor.
"I’m really just focused on team stuff," Collier said. "We obviously got so close to the championship last year. That’s my No. 1 goal. I think all of the other stuff comes after that. I’m really just focused on us getting a championship."
It is very noble of Collier to put her team first, but she might just win the individual honor if she continues to perform the way she's doing right now.