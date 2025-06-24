"The Fever are a hot mess" - Jason Whitlock slams WNBA’s mishandling of Caitlin Clark as Indiana deals with coach and player absences

Veteran sports analyst Jason Whitlock criticized the WNBA anew for "mismanaging" reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. On Monday, Whitlock tweeted a lengthy post that threw shots at the league and the Indiana Fever.

"Can I say this now that the NBA season is over and we're still a few weeks away from NFL training camps? The Indiana Fever (6-7) are a hot mess. The new coach has taken 2 leaves, the top free agent (who the new coach brought with her) disappeared for 'personal reasons.'

"The biggest asset in all of American professional sports (Caitlin Clark) is being mismanaged by a team and a league in over its heads. No one can write or talk honestly about this hot mess because it involves lesbian sexual politics, which are pervasive in women's sports.

"The WNBA is in the process of blowing the Caitlin Clark gift. Clark is miserable and off her game. It's the most fascinating story in sports. 'As the WNBA Turns' is the best soap opera since Luke and Laura got married on General Hospital," Whitlock tweeted.

In addition to Clark missing five games due to a quad injury, Fever coach Stephanie White missed Indiana's 88-77 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday due to personal reasons. White also missed June 7's 79-52 win over the Chicago Sky.

Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner, who is a key offseason acquisition for the Fever, has been away from the team since June 12 because of personal reasons. The six-time All-Star has missed four consecutive games.

White said Saturday that Bonner is "day-to-day," and there is no timeline for her return. White and Bonner spent the previous two seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

Bonner is averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds on 34.5% shooting. The 37-year-old forward started the first three games of the season, but she came off the bench in the next six games. Guard Lexie Hull was inserted into the starting lineup.

Jason Whitlock slams Caitlin Clark for another 'awful performance'

Before the final buzzer sounded in Indiana Fever's 89-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, Jason Whitlock slammed Clark's performance via a tweet. The sports analyst referenced the "Barbie brawl," which alludes to the altercation with Connecticut Sun's Jacy Sheldon on Tuesday.

"7 turnovers for Clark again. Awful performance today. 1 of 7 from three. She’s shook since the Barbie Brawl," Whitlock wrote.

Clark has struggled in the last two games. She finished Sunday's game with 19 points and 10 assists. However, she committed eight turnovers and went 7-for-20, including 1-for-10 from 3-point range. In Thursday's loss to the Golden State Valkyries, Clark had 11 points, nine assists and six turnovers on 3-for-14 (0-for-7 from the 3-point line).

Amid Caitlin Clark's shooting woes, the Fever have lost two straight games and dropped to 6-7. They visit the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

