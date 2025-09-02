"The girlsssss": Lexie Hull overjoyed after making it to Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammates' IG photo dump

After Sunday’s Indiana Fever-Golden State Valkyries contest at Chase Center, fans got a mini reunion of the 2023-24 Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team, as Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin met up with their former teammates Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall after the game.

Gyamfi shared a series of photos from the night on Instagram. One of the shots included Lexie Hull, which Clark couldn’t help but call out with a playful tag:

“Lexie made it 🙏🏻 @lexiehull”

Hull was clearly just as thrilled to be featured. She quickly dropped a comment:

“the girlsssss 😍”

Credits: Instagram (@jadagyamfi)

Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall, unfortunately, couldn’t watch Caitlin Clark in action, as she’s still out with a right groin injury.

However, they got to see Kate Martin, who gave them a show. She came off the bench with plenty of energy, finishing with 10 points and a couple of rebounds to help the Valkyries pull out a 75-63 win.

Lexie Hull, even though she was on the losing side, put up a solid performance herself, delivering eight points, six rebounds and an assist.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Kate Martin’s performance

Kate Martin led the Golden State Valkyries’ second unit and was a constant problem for the Indiana Fever’s defense all night.

Every time the Fever started to find some rhythm, Martin seemed to have an answer. She knocked down clutch shots in big moments, including a heavily contested 3-pointer that left Caitlin Clark visibly frustrated.

Martin's performance was one of the biggest reasons Golden State pulled out the win, and even Clark couldn’t help but show her admiration afterward. On her Instagram story, Clark posted a photo of their postgame meeting with the caption:

“@katemartin proud of you”

Martin reshared it on her Instagram story, acknowledging the appreciation.

“🥰🥰🥰🥰love you,” Martin wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@katemartin)

The two have shared the court together at Iowa. However, Clark has often said that she wants to be teammates with Martin again, this time in the WNBA.

“Hopefully I can recruit her to the Fever somehow, some way one day, who knows?” Clark said before the 2025 campaign began. “I’m gonna try to figure that out. That’s my goal at some point in my career, to team up with Kate again. But we’ll see if that happens.”

With the Valkyries in sixth place and the Fever in seventh, both teams are well-positioned to qualify for the playoffs. For Iowa fans, there’s a chance that Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin could square off in the postseason, if they manage upsets against respective higher-seed opponents.

