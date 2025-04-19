"The goat supporting her peoples" - Caitlin Clark's courtside presence in Indy gear for Pacers playoff game sends NBA fans into meltdown

Caitlin Clark is preparing for the 2025 WNBA season, but that hasn't stopped her from showing support for her Indiana Fever's brother team, the Indiana Pacers. After clinching the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, the Pacers are facing the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last year's first-round matchup.
Clark was seen in the stands before the game wearing the playoff shirt that the team tries to get fans to wear. Pacers beat writer Scott Agness shared a picture of the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday.
Watching the Fever Star in the arena sparked reactions from fans, many of whom praised her and even called her the "GOAT" for checking on the Pacers ahead of an important series.
"The goat supporting he peoples," one fan wrote.
"Baby goat is in the house," another fan said.
"and her coach calling the game. get bacc innat gym !" another fan joked.
Others highlighted that she decided to wear the shirt, urging fans to do the same to look more unified when supporting the team.
"Wearing the shirt. Like a pro," one fan said.
"Wearing the shirt #real," another fan said.
"She knows to wear the shirt!" another fan wrote.
Less than a month before the start of her second season in the WNBA, Clark is in the gym preparing to lead the new-look Fever, as they try to compete to go further than the first round in the playoffs and perhaps go all the way to the WNBA Finals.
Caitlin Clark's coach was also present at Indiana Pacers' Game
Caitlin Clark wasn't the only Indiana Fever figure present at the Indiana Pacers versus Milwaukee Bucks series opener. Coach Stephanie White was announced as part of the broadcast team on Wednesday. She teamed up with Michael Grady and Katie George to complete the ESPN team for this game.
The Pacers showed a picture of White and Grady, which shows the coach picked a red blazer over an all-black outfit with black boots for this matchup.
Expectations are high for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming season, but first, the Pacers aim to surpass last year's performance, losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals in four games, and inspire their sister team ahead of an intriguing 2025 campaign.
Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.