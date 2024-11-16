"Shorty thought she was Kobe": Skylar Diggins-Smith incurs fans 'hatred' amid vulgar outbursts and harassment claims

Skylar Diggins-Smith was at the center of heat from fans after reports of her allegedly hurling vulgar words at her teammates became public Friday, Nov. 15. According to Circling Seattle Sports, the Seattle Storm guard had vulgar outbursts at her teammates during the practice and it wasn't appreciated by her teammates.

Reacting to the allegations, a fan wrote Diggins-Smith has anger issues and she needs to let go.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"TYLER DIGGINS has anger issues. She throws tantrums. She needs to go," a fan wrote.

Some fans wrote Diggins-Smith has always been a 'troublemaker' and she had fights with Daina Taurasi.

"Once again Skylar is the trouble maker. She is not a team player. Just look at her history in the league," a fan wrote.

"Didn’t she have a fight w DT?!" another fan asked.

One fan said Diggins deserves all the hate that she is getting.

"The hatred she gets all truly deserved" the fan wrote.

Some fans slammed Diggins-Smith for bullying her teammates, highlighting she has never won anything herself.

"Shorty thought she was Kobe 😭 foh you can’t be tryna bully teammates when you ain’t never won anything," a fan wrote.

One fan said it was good players were speaking out against bullies in the league.

"They all have issues. Im glad people are speaking up... these degenerate bull daggers have been outta pocket!!! We saw it," the fan wrote.

Another fan said every locker room has problems and teams should only get players who fit the culture.

"Most to all locker rooms have issues, and that sometimes reflects on court performance. That’s why it’s important to get players that fit the locker room as much as they fit the court," the fan wrote.

One of the fans wrote that Diggins-Smith had a long history of lashing out at her teammates.

"No matter how passionate a player is to win, effective inspiring leadership isn’t to scream, cuss out and yell at your co-workers, SDS has a long documented history of this behavior - fix the mistake and remove her from the team - problem solved," the fan wrote.

Diggins-Smith has previously slammed her teammates publicly

The Seattle Storm finished fifth in the 2024 WNBA season. Before the regular season ended, the Storm had a slump right after the Olympic break. They lost three of their four games after the gap and Skylar Diggins-Smith wasn't happy about it.

After losing to the Washington Mystics 76-74 on Aug. 26, Diggins-Smith sounded frustrated with her team and said the Storm were playing "unacceptable" basketball.

“In this league, if you aren’t ready to play, you’ll get beat every f***ing night ... They were ready to play, and we weren’t — on both sides of the basketball. They deserved to win. We need to be hitting our stride right now, and we’re not there…It’s unacceptable how we’re playing on both sides of the basketball. We all have to step our game up. ...if we don’t come ready to play from the start, we’re going to f***ing lose.”

Expand Tweet

According to circlingseattlesports.com, Diggins-Smith previously said she understands her leadership might not be acceptable to everyone in the locker room.

"I know I may not be everyone’s cup of tea in that locker room," Diggins said.

The Storm were swept by the 2023 champions Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback