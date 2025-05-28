"The investigation was bulls**t" - Dave Portnoy calls out WNBA & Fever after racism probe yields no answers in claims involving Caitlin Clark

Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy reacted to the Indiana Fever's statement regarding the WNBA's recently concluded investigation about alleged racist remarks during a game.

The league announced that it will investigate the reported racist comments by fans during the season opener between Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and Angel Reese's Chicago Sky on May 17.

After 10 days, the WNBA said Tuesday that it had concluded its investigation of reported remarks, saying they did not find any proof of it.

Portnoy called out the Fever franchise and the league, saying the investigation should not been done in the first place.

"It’s okay to have a spine (Indiana Fever). The 'investigation' was bulls**t. Both you and (WNBA) gave credibly to a very obvious troll. (ESPN) ran with it. (Caitlin Clark) had to defend her fans for no reason. You made something outta nothing. (Indiana Fever) fans deserve better," Portnoy tweeted.

In a statement, Mel Raines, the CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns and manages the Fever, said the organization supports the league's findings. Raines also said that hate comments have no place in their home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Dave Portnoy was at the opening game on May 17, winning $350,000 on a bet that Clark would finish with a triple-double. The social media personality also recently proclaimed himself a fan of Caitlin Clark and her team.

"No. 1 Caitlin Clark fan, No. 1 Fever fan, No.1 WNBA expert," Portnoy said on Wednesday as he announced he has placed a wager on Clark's second game.

"Worst mismanagements of PR I've ever seen" - Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy posted another tweet on Tuesday, this time sharing the statement released by the league.

Portnoy doubled down on his claim that the allegation was baseless.

"No shit you fucking morons (WNBA). Maybe wait next time before creating a racial war based on angry TikToks from Chicago Sky/Angel trolls who weren’t even at the game. Honestly one of the worst mismanagements of PR I’ve ever seen," Portnoy wrote.

The WNBA said it spoke with fans, arena staff and team employees. While the investigation did not find anything conclusive, the league reiterated that it is committed to providing a "safe and inclusive" environment for fans.

In addition, the league said it will be "vigilant" in carrying out its rules for proper fan behavior.

