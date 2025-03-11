"The jealousy is nasty": Fans react after DiJonai Carrington joins Angel Reese and $338,056 star in list of 'baddies' ejected by officials

DiJonai Carrington became the latest player to be ejected from a game in the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled Carrington joined Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson, who is on a four-year, $338,056 contract, on the list of ejected players this season.

The star guard received her second technical foul for exchanging words with Shakira Austin during Mist BC's 92-58 loss to the Lunar Owls on Monday. Carrington played with intensity throughout the game and her passion was evident.

After her ejection, fans took to social media with candid reactions, some highlighting the earlier ejections of Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson.

"Unrivaled refs ejected the baddies: Angel, Rickea, now DiJonai. The jealousy is nasty," a fan commented.

"refs hate baddies and fun," commented another fan.

"Lmaooo iconic it happened to those three," a fan wrote.

"Damn, I missed the games tonight!! What did they do? Or did the refs need attention again?" wrote another fan.

"Another baddie has entered the Unrivaled Sephora jail," a fan said.

"We not shopping at sephora!!! ulta all 2025 until you free Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson, & DiJonai Carrington from the shackles of these unrivaled ejections!!!!" said another fan.

DiJonai Carrington played with force before getting ejected

DiJonai Carrington is known for her tenacious defense and the intensity she brings every time she steps on the court. On Monday, she once again shone as a bright spot for Mist BC in what was otherwise a tough game for Breanna Stewart and her team.

Coming off the bench, Carrington provided an immediate spark on both ends of the floor. She finished with 11 points, shooting 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 1 of 1 from the free throw line. In just 12 minutes of play before her ejection, she also contributed one rebound, two assists and four steals, filling up the stat sheet.

