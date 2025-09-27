  • home icon
  • "The look of pure disgust": Fans react to viral image of A'ja Wilson staring down at Aliyah Boston after putting Fever center on the floor

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 27, 2025 03:43 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
The showdown between All-Star centers A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston has been one of the most thrilling aspects of the Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever semifinals, with the Aces holding a 2-1 series lead after an 84-72 victory in Friday’s Game 3.

In Game 3, a physical play saw Wilson knock Boston to the floor, and Wilson glanced at her with what appeared to be disgust, a moment that caught fans’ attention.

One fan described Wilson’s expression as “the look of pure disgust.”

“LMFAOOO this such a mood,” another fan said.
“She tired of her,” another added.

Here are more fan reactions to the moment.

Aliyah Boston has struggled against the Aces, averaging 9.3 points and 10.7 rebounds across the three games, well below her regular-season averages of 15.0 ppg and 8.2 rpg. In Game 3, she recorded 12 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson’s production has also dipped, averaging 18.0 ppg and 10.0 rpg, down from her 23.4 ppg and 10.2 rpg that earned her the MVP during the regular season.

In Friday’s game, she scored 13 points on 6-of-20 shooting, while guards Jackie Young (25 points) and Chelsea Gray (15 points) carried much of the scoring load.

Aliyah Boston, A’ja Wilson talk about guarding each other

The two All-Star bigs have engaged in a back-and-forth both on and off the court regarding guarding each other.

After Game 1, when asked about defending Wilson, Boston admitted she tries to get under her opponent’s skin.

"Honestly, just trying to kind of be annoying a little bit, because A'ja is a pretty great player. So for me, just trying to make sure my presence is felt," she said (per SI).
Wilson, meanwhile, described guarding Boston as no different than defending any other big.

“It was no different than any other time I play Aliyah, or any other big in this league,” Wilson said. “It’s always very physical -and it’s playoffs, so they let you get away with a lot of different things.”

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the Fever needing a win to extend the series and force a winner-take-all Game 5 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

