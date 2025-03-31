“The man, the myth, the menace”: Aliyah Boston’s playful shoutout to assistant coach Keith Porter ahead of new season

Aliyah Boston is ramping up her preparations for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. As the Fever is expected to be one of the top threats in the season, the team signed player development coach Keith Porter this offseason to help the young players.

As the team is tuning up for the 2025 season, Boston shouted out Porter on her Instagram account, following one of their training sessions. Boston wrote a six-word caption to describe her player development coach in a playful IG story on Tuesday.

“The man, the myth, the menace,” Boston wrote.

Boston's IG story

The 23-year-old forward could be referring to the tough training Porter arranged for her to better herself in the offseason.

Porter joined the Fever in mid-December last year, transferring from the Connecticut Sun, where he was an assistant coach for two years. He will be one of the staff for Fever’s new coach, Stephanie White, for the next season.

Boston is coming off a solid sophomore season last year, when she averaged 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The former top pick took a backseat last season, paving the way for the rise of Caitlin Clark, who was the team’s focal point in the second half of the season.

The Fever is looking to build off a successful season in 2024, where they reached the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. They finished last year's regular season with a 20-20 win-loss record.

Aliyah Boston reveals facets she has worked on with Keith Porter

Even before the Unrivaled season started last January, Aliyah Boston started her training development alongside coach Keith Porter in December. Flying in Massachusetts, Porter worked with multiple aspects of the game with Boston, who reached the Unrivaled finals with Vinyl.

Talking to the Indy Star last January, Boston revealed what they worked on in their training workouts, which, she said, would help her in Unrivaled and with the Fever next season.

“Just continuing to be quick but also poised in the mid-post, especially just being confident taking my shots,” Boston said.

“I think it was super dope that Keith came out to Mass to work out with me, and we just continue to work on that and obviously, expanding my game, just being able to attack from different angles,” the Fever forward added.

Boston’s improvement would boost the Fever’s chances for the title in the coming season as the team added multiple veterans to the squad. These included Brianna Turner, Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, on top of a core led by her and Clark.

