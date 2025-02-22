"The Storm's choices don't make sense" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's former teammate Katie Lou Samuelson’s Seattle reunion post Fever exit

The Seattle Storm have signed Caitlin Clark's former teammate Katie Lou Samuelson, after the veteran and the Indiana Fever mutually agreed to part ways. Samuelson returns to the Storm, a team she played for in 2021.

After the team announced the news on Instagram, fans went crazy over Samuelson's return to Seattle.

Among the people who commented on the post, Erica Wheeler, who also played with Samuelson in Indiana, left a lengthy message for the forward.

Erica Wheeler showed her happiness over the reunion with Samuelson

One fan noted that the Storm has a deep roster with Katie Lou's addition.

One fan was curious about the details of the deal

One fan said this move confirmed Gabby Williams would play as a shooting guard

One fan disagreed with the move, saying it didn't make sense.

One fan wasn't fond of this move.

Others were more optimistic about this, mentioning that Samuelson was doing fine in Unrivaled and hyping up his partnership with Erica Wheeler.

One fan celebrated Samuelson's return

Another fan left a message about the former Indiana Fever teammates

This will be Samuelson's fifth team in the WNBA, having played for the Chicago Sky (2019), Dallas Wings (2020), LA Sparks (2022) and Indiana Fever (2024). She played for the Storm in the middle of that (2021).

During her lone season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Samuelson played 37 games, started 15 and averaged 18.2 minutes, 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 34.9% from the field, 33% from deep and 96% from the free-throw line.

Katie Lou Samuelson put on a solid performance in latest Unrivaled matchup

Katie Lou Samuelson and her Phantom BC succumbed to Laces BC on Tuesday's Unrivaled matchup. Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride took the Laces to a 75-68 win over Samuelson and Co. Still, the returning Seattle Storm player had a solid outing, scoring in double digits (10 points), grabbing three rebounds and dishing three assists for Phantom.

Samuelson has played eight games for Phantom averaging 9.5 mpg, 6.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.9 apg and 0.5 spg.

This should help Samuelson improve for a 2025 season in which the Storm are one of the favorites to win it all. Her departure from Indiana was surprising to many, but she's set to start a new chapter in Seattle.

