"The way she gets assaulted is insane": Sydney Colson stands up for $249,244 Fever star amid constant disrespect from officials

Sydney Colson continues to engage Indiana Fever fans as she recovers from a season-ending ACL injury. Colson did not travel with her teammates to Los Angeles for a crucial game against the LA Sparks. The veteran guard, though, kept track of the action to support her team.Late in the second quarter, All-Star Kelsey Mitchell had to endure a physical encounter with Sparks star Kelsey Plum. As Mitchell navigated an Aliyah Boston screen, Plum kept in step by holding on to Colson’s teammate.Sydney Colson reacted to the play on X:“At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars. The way she gets assaulted is insane, actually, &amp; I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges.”Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINKAt a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars. The way she gets assaulted is insane actually &amp;amp;amp; I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges.Without Caitlin Clark, opposing defenses have turned their attention to Mitchell, who signed a one-year, $249,244 contract in February. Against the Wings, the Fever used either Aliyah Boston or Natasha Howard as screeners to get defenders off the lefty guard.However, Plum would not let Mitchell get away easily. She chased her fellow point guard and seemed to have grabbed Colson’s teammate to keep her from driving to the basket.Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark strongly reacted to the non-call from the referees. Hull, who stood up on the bench to complain, eventually received a technical foul.Fever fans react to Sydney Colson’s tweet calling out WNBA refereesSydney Colson rarely holds back in her tweets. The message she wrote on Friday, calling out the referees for failing to give teammate Kelsey Mitchell star treatment, earned reactions from fans.One fan said:“Facts! Not sure why but she takes a lot of beatings with no whistle.”Bear Erik @MuppetishLINK@SydJColson Facts! Not sure why but she takes a lot of beatings with no whistleAnother fan added:Kevin Moore @KevrmooreLINK@SydJColson W hate the Fever. No whistle.One more fan continued:BLOCKXS.COM @blockxsLINK@SydJColson Referees need glasses, clearlyOne fan reacted:KDub @Karla_Woods4LINK@SydJColson It’s maddening. Don’t know how you all keep your cool and not make it rain technicals in reaction to itAnother fan said:Agnt_Classified @theNrthWindLINK@SydJColson The Fever has the worst whistle. It doesn't even matter which player you're talking about.On multiple occasions, Fever coach Stephanie White stressed how her team has communicated to the league about the alleged disparity in calls. She once said her players were victims of a &quot;double standard&quot; from referees. White also stressed that her team can only do so much with its complaints. Kelsey Mitchell and Co. needed to adapt to how games have been called.In the tightly contested game against the Sparks, free throws could make a huge difference. Halfway into the fourth quarter, with LA leading 65-64, the home team had an 11-for-13 clip while the Fever went 4-for-6.Fans noted how the complexion of the game could have changed had the Fever been given more attempts from the free-throw line.