"The WNBA will destroy the ice princess" - Jason Whitlock accuses Fever of sabotaging Caitlin Clark with 'scheme team'

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are embroiled in a new drama after DeWanna Bonner reportedly had no interest in returning to the team. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock reacted to the news by accusing the WNBA of trying to destroy Clark and the Fever for sabotaging their best player.

Speaking on a recent episode of "Fearless," Whitlock commented on the latest development within the Fever. Bonner, who has been out since June 10 due to personal reasons, doesn't want to return to Indiana. Her preferred destinations are the Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream.

Whitlock believes that the WNBA is intent on "destroying" Clark at the benefit of other players rather than reap the benefits of her popularity.

"The WNBA will destroy the ice princess to protect the obscure welfare league that it’s become comfortable with. They’d rather destroy Caitlin Clark than experience her benefits," Whitlock tweeted.

Jason Whitlock also blamed the Indiana Fever for creating a "scheme team" around Caitlin Clark rather than a "dream team." Whitlock thought that players like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, who are both lesbian, would fit with players like Clark, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, who are all heterosexual.

Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, who broke the news of Bonner's unhappiness with the Fever, also reported that the dysfunction was due to her "fit" with the team. Indiana's new front office signed the veteran to a one-year contract in hopes of using her experience to help the team.

However, Bonner hasn't played well in Indiana, averaging a career low of 7.1 points in nine games. She's already 37 years old but was playing like an All-Star last season en route to being third in the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

As for her fit, the Fever are playing fast under coach Stephanie White. Bonner is not known for her speed, especially at her age, and possibly prefers set-up plays in the half-court.

Caitlin Clark struggles again, Fever pull out win over Storm

Caitlin Clark struggles again, Fever pull out win over Storm.

For the third consecutive game since the debacle against the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark struggled on Tuesday in Seattle. Clark went 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. She also had eight turnovers for the second straight game, finishing with six points, two rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Despite the bad performance from Clark, the Indiana Fever earned a 94-86 win against the Storm. Aliyah Boston was fantastic, finishing with 31 points and eight rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points.

