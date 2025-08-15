"The women's game needed real drama": Michelle Obama's brother credits Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese 'beef' for WNBA's resurgence 

Michelle Obama’s brother, Craig Robinson, has weighed in on the longstanding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese feud. But unlike many, he isn’t taking sides. Instead, Robinson is choosing to look at the brighter side, claiming that the rivalry has been beneficial for the league’s visibility overall.Speaking on the latest episode of Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ &quot;All The Smoke&quot; podcast, Robinson emphasized how the friction has brought authentic excitement to the WNBA.“The women's game needed real drama, not fabricated drama, you needed real drama,” Robinson said (timestamp 59:10 onwards). “For the first time in the last couple of years, you saw actual beef, real beef.”Jackson highlighted that the rivalry has a history dating back to their college days. Fans have kept a genuine interest in following the drama as it carried into the WNBA.“It started in college though and they brought it to the WNBA,” Jackson said. “So that's how they got that light. You're exactly right.”Despite both players publicly insisting there’s no personal rivalry, their on-court matchups see a competitiveness that sometimes overflows. In the 2025 season opener, tensions flared when Caitlin Clark committed a hard foul on Reese to stop an uncontested layup, resulting in a full-fledged altercation breaking out between the Fever and the Sky.Draymond Green honors Caitlin Clark with prestigious titleDraymond Green, one of the most prominent names in the basketball world, does not shy away from weighing in on current happenings in the WNBA. He has often shed light on the Caitlin Clark–Angel Reese rivalry in the past, offering a different perspective more recently.At the start of the month, the Golden State Warriors superstar responded to a fan question about who he believes is the face of the league.“Champ, in your opinion who’s the face of the WNBA?” @bigikeymikey asked on Threads.“Caitlin Clark. No question,” Green responded. Post by post View on ThreadsBoth Clark and Reese have missed significant time this season due to injuries.Clark has played in only 13 of the Indiana Fever’s 33 games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. Multiple groin injuries have kept her from being fully healthy. Still, the Fever have managed an 18-15 record and currently sit sixth in the league standings.Reese, on the other hand, has appeared in 23 games for the Chicago Sky, averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. However, her team has struggled and is 12th in the standings with an 8-24 record.