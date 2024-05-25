Fans divided over Caitlin Clark's possible selection in Team USA for Olympics

Caitlin Clark has certainly been one of the biggest stars of women’s basketball. With her stature this early in her career, the former Iowa Hawkeye and now Indiana Fever star has stirred a growing debate on whether she should make the Team USA roster in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Clark was the only college player last April to be invited to the 14-woman Team USA camp, even though she missed the final camp because of her Final Four run with the Hawkeyes.

Now that she has jumped to the pros after going No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA Draft, fans have seen how her skills translate to the highest level of the women's game.

In a Reddit thread, fans weighed her chances of making the team come July.

“She wouldn’t be the first rookie/college star to do it, but I’m sure there would be a lot of haters if she did. I think she’s been doing great as a rookie given the circumstances and despite the losing streak,” a fan said.

“She also played solid D last game in the close loss so she’s shown enough to be an asset to the team. And with her cult following it would be great for USA Women’s Basketball to get that support, but with all the drama around her and ups and downs will they make the pick?” the post added.

Her first few games with the Fever gave an indicator of how she could fare against the best in women’s basketball. Clark is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists in six games.

Aside from her youth and inexperience, the fans’ doubt stemmed from Team USA’s stacked guard roster, which includes veteran Diana Taurasi, WNBA’s reigning scoring champion Jewell Loyd, 2022 Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Ariel Atkins, Sabrina Ionescu, Jackie Young and Rhyne Howard.

While Clark’s talent has been undeniable, tough competition in the guard position could lead to her being snubbed from Team USA.

“Looking at the pool of guards outperforming her and with the experience, I doubt it. She’ll get there but it wouldn’t benefit USA to put her on the roster over someone better,” one fan said.

“Let’s wait closer to the break but right now looking at stats I don’t think she should be on the team. There are lots of guards in play with better efficiency, ball handling skills, and international experience in the W. She shouldn’t jump the line due to popularity,” another fan stated.

Clark’s case for a Team USA spot has more than meets the eye. With her popularity and strong on-court game, Clark is a great asset for USA Basketball.

Caitlin Clark leads Fever to first WNBA season win

With Team USA talks surrounding her, Clark has picked up the first win of her WNBA career, as she led the Indiana Fever in a 78-73 beating of the Los Angeles Sparks in front of a 19,103-strong crowd in L.A.

Clark flirted with a triple-double, notching 11 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, along with four steals. She also tallied a career-low in turnovers with just two.

For most of the first 38 minutes of the game, Clark was missing her shots, making none of her seven three-point attempts. However, she bounced back by draining her last two three-pointers to pull the Fever to their first win of the season.

"I think it's a mindset and a confidence that you have to have about yourself. I was due; they had to go in. I had missed so many throughout the game,” said Clark. (0:17 - 0:25)

