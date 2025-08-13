"There's a lot of tears" - Aliyah Boston reveals heartbroken reaction to Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson joining Caitlin Clark as point guards on IR

While Caitlin Clark has been out for nearly three weeks, the Indiana Fever suffered another major setback. On Friday, the team announced that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald would miss the rest of the season.

During an episode of the Post Moves podcast, Aliyah Boston shared the team’s reaction with Candace Parker.

“Everyone was pretty heartbroken when we found out, there was like a lot of tears,” Boston said (timestamp 7:32 onwards). “It kind of sucks cuz obviously we were in our groove and everyone had figured out their place and like what how they're going to play."

Boston explained that the team feels the responsibility to represent their injured teammates every time they step on the court. She added:

"So, for us it's like, “listen, like this sucks, but I think the best thing is that Sydney and Aari, they continue to show up. Like they're there for us.” So just continue to be there for one another, be there for them, but also understand that we're playing for them.”

Caitlin Clark had been sidelined since mid-July with a right groin injury and disaster struck just as the team was finding its rhythm.

On Thursday last week, during a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, the Fever lost their two key guards. Sydney Colson went down in the first quarter with a torn ACL in her left knee, while Aari McDonald broke a bone in her right foot in the fourth quarter.

Since the injuries, the shorthanded Fever have competed in two games. They secured a 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky but fell just short against the Dallas Wings, 81-80.

Caitlin Clark not cleared to practice yet

More than three weeks have passed since Caitlin Clark’s injury, and her return to the court remains uncertain. There is still no official timeline, and on Monday, coach Stephanie White delivered disappointing news about her stalled rehab progress.

“No return to practice, she’s been able to get a little bit more of her full-court running with all of her body weight,” White said following Monday’s practice. “It’s really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance to do longer periods of time. She’s been able to do a little more on the court in terms of how she moves, but not into practice yet.”

With Clark sidelined, the Fever have signed Odyssey Sims to the roster on a hardship contract. While she didn’t start in Tuesday's matchup against Dallas, Sims is expected to replace Lexie Hull in the starting five, with Sophie Cunningham shifting back to the wing position.

