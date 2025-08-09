Caitlin Clark has been on the sidelines for nearly a month now as she recovers from a groin injury. In her recent interview with Sue Bird on Friday, Clark got candid about her injuries and her recovery as her sophomore season was struck by the injury bug.

According to Clark, there are hard days in her recovery, especially this season, where the Fever kept themselves afloat while she was out with a 9-9 record.

"Obviously there are really frustrating days, and there are days where like it's a little bit easier, and like you're very very motivated, and like you're right close to the finish line of getting back and being back," Clark said in a video posted on Bird's YouTube account (Timestamp: 1:15:52).

"It's not like I have a training camp to like build up to like playing my first game again. It's like no like you're tossed into game 30 like go try to play well like it's hard. Like it really is."

Clark also opened up about experiencing such a long recovery in her basketball career for the first time:

"Like I've never been through anything like this. I think that's probably why it's been so hard because like I've never really dealt with injury and that's probably been a challenge in itself because like when I first like was feeling pain like I didn't understand it like I didn't know."

The 23-year-old star played all 40 games last season, en route to being the Rookie of the Year and a WNBA All-Star in just her first season in the league.

This year, Clark has not seen the court since the Fever's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun. In her 13 games so far, she averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Clark has no timetable for a return.

The Fever have lost two straight games and are tied for No. 5 with a 17-14 record.

Caitlin Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham shares bizarre injury update on Fever star

Caitlin Clark's injury has been "weird," according to her teammate Sophie Cunningham.

The Fever guard said that while Clark has not been in constant pain throughout her injury, her groin has been sensitive than ever.

"It's such, like, a weird injury," Cunningham said on the "Show Me Something" podcast on July 31. "She's not in pain all the time. But when you do hurt it, you're out for another. So, I think they're trying to be like extra cautious so she doesn't kind of have those little setbacks."

The injury has already cost Clark her second All-Star appearance this season after being voted as team captain in the All-Star game.

For now, the Fever wait as Clark heals herself for the team's final playoff push.

