"These three Stooges always wrong": Fever fans tear into Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike after their prediction goes wrong again

The Indiana Fever defied all odds and proved the sports world wrong. Before Indiana took on the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4, many predicted that A'ja Wilson would seal the deal and advance to the WNBA finals. Two notable names had the same prediction: sports analyst Andraya Carter and former LA Sparks star Chiney Ogwumike.

In an earlier segment of 'WNBA Countdown', Carter and Ogwumike predicted that the Aces would beat the Fever in Game 4. While they had a difficult time making their picks, they ultimately stuck with Las Vegas. However, Indiana played with some urgency on Sunday and forced a Game 5.

Fans have the trio of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Odyssey Sims to thank for their success. Then there was also the fact that it was mostly A'ja Wilson on the Aces' side who took care of the offensive load.

Fans on social media are now making fun of Adraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike after their prediction went wrong again. They previously mentioned that the Aces could easily beat the Fever. But here they are now, set to face off one last time in Game 5.

Here's what some fans said on X:

Caitlin Clark Stan @MichelleJa42783 @fortheladyspkrs @Sudharsan_ak Parang mga shingha these three Stooges always wrong.

4dls @fortheladyspkrs @Sudharsan_ak Lmao these b***hes should pick Aces again in game 5, so they can jinx it again 😂

rw @rw441971 @Sudharsan_ak They struggling alright. They have chance of picking their nose correctly

Martha Gunia @GuniaMarth2383 @Sudharsan_ak Fever proving them wrong 😂😂. Keep predicting...😂

LAD2024WSC @CCFC_LAD_LARAMS @Sudharsan_ak Nothing I love more than them having to eat their words! 🤣🥰🤡🤪

Aurele♥️💙 @Capie1273 @Sudharsan_ak Still unbeaten with that jacket 😅😂😂

Fever coach praises Kelsey Mitchell for performance in Game 4

Throughout the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Mitchell has put the Indiana Fever on her back. Many believed that Indiana would struggle in the offseason, especially with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham out of the picture. However, fans fail to forget that the Fever has other stars to rely on, such as Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Thankfully, Mitchell's efforts haven't gone to waste yet, as she and Boston have forced a Game 5 on Sunday. Indiana's coach, Stephanie White, had nothing but love for Mitchell and gave her player her flowers in a postgame press conference interview.

"First and foremost, just an extreme amount of pride, for (Kelsey Mitchell)," White said. "She has been through a lot with this franchise. ... She loves this game. She just wants to play. I'm incredibly proud of her. I'm thankful that fans continue to recognize her greatness. I'm thankful that she decided to come back and join us. ... She's finally getting her flowers."

Game 5 is set to take place on Tuesday. It'll be the final game between both teams. Whether Indiana succeeds or not, there's no denying how gutsy the team is, especially after going deep into the postseason without a couple of key figures in their lineup.

