"They always have to put CC in their mess!" - WNBA fans furious as Aces owner drags Caitlin Clark into controversy over CBA breach probe

For better or for worse, Caitlin Clark has found herself getting involved in the tense CBA negotiations between the WNBA and the players' union. Just the mere mention of Clark's name in the context of the CBA has led to fans posting heated responses on social media.Over the weekend, one fan brought up an instance last year in which the Indiana Fever star was name-dropped by Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis. Back in May 2024, Davis was defending a $1.2 million sponsorship deal for his players that supposedly led to the WNBA investigating salary cap and CBA violations. As Davis mounted his defense, he brought up a reported lucrative deal benefitting Clark, who was then a rookie.&quot;Nike is an owner of the WNBA, and they're allowed to sponsor Caitlin Clark for $28 million on one player,&quot; Davis told CBS Sports. &quot;And nobody's complaining or investigating.&quot;Recalling this incident, an X user going by the handle @michelles2cool slammed Davis for evoking Clark's name in the midst of the salary cap probe.&quot;They ALWAYS have to put CC in their mess! Owner of the Aces says if Nike can sponsor CC, the LVCA should be allowed to give the players money that puts them over the salary cap,&quot; this netizen tweeted. &quot;AJA IS ALSO SPONSORED BY NIKE!! LEAVE CC THE F*** OUT OF YOUR B***S*** CHALLENGE FAILED AGAIN!&quot;Other fans offered their thoughts on the way that Clark's name got dragged into the situation.&quot;Are they all jealous jerks,&quot; one fan wondered out loud.Roddyal Clarke @RoddyalCLINKAre they all jealous jerksRizwaan Laher @rizwaan_laherLINKMy question is why is the Aces owner who is involved in multiple violations of employee rights saying &quot;Nike is allowed to&quot;. Almost implying CC don't deserve it.Travis @Traviso1984LINKShe is always going to be involved because SHE is the face and highest paid in the league it comes with it ask Lebron jordan magic and steph etc She is always going to be asked her take or to be an outspoken leader doesnt mean everyone has to agree but its going to continueJay @obzervermanLINKlmao also Nike doesn't require CC to play for Fever to get the $ so it's not the same at all😭♥️👸🏽 @thisisme4nowLINKI saw that post and it further proves how slow these ppl areWith the deadline for the CBA negotiations less than a month away, the WNBA and the players' union remain far apart on key issues like revenue sharing and higher salaries. It's possible that prominent personalities like Clark will continue to make their voices heard over the next few weeks.Indiana Fever HC talks about Caitlin Clark being used as &quot;a pawn in other people's narratives&quot;Last Friday, Fever head coach Stephanie White appeared on the &quot;Query &amp; Company&quot; radio show, in which she bemoaned how her star player was getting dragged into issues off the court.&quot;I hate it all for Caitlin. You know, she’s a 23-year-old kid who loves to play this game who is a pawn in a lot of other people’s games and a lot of other people’s narratives,&quot; White said on the radio show.New York Post @nypostLINKFever coach calls Caitlin Clark a ‘pawn’ in ‘other people’s narratives’ as criticism of WNBA leadership intensifies https://t.co/PlihXvYxgpWhite, who is coming off her first season coaching Clark, also praised the two-time All-Star for being &quot;so mature for her age.&quot;