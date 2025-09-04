  • home icon
"They so angry with her": WNBA fans react to Rachel Banham's smirk as apologetic Angel Reese backtracks on denouncing teammates

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 04, 2025 04:34 GMT
"They so angry with her": WNBA fans react to Rachel Banham's smirk as apologetic Angel Reese backtracks on denouncing teammates.

Angel Reese addressed her controversial comments about her Chicago Sky teammates after the win against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Reese was joined by her teammate Rachel Banham at the podium during post-game media duties, where the former LSU standout was asked point-blank whether she was frustrated with her teammates and the organization.

The question came after an article in Front Office Sports revealed Reese’s displeasure with certain players on the Sky roster and even coach Tyler Marsh. When the two-time All-Star was asked to speak on the subject and provide more clarity, Banham, who was seated beside her, reacted with a smirk.

Banham’s cheeky smile did not go unnoticed, as WNBA fans flooded the internet dissecting why she reacted with a smirk while Reese began her statement.

Angel Reese has seemingly lost trust in Rachel Banham

The Front Office Sports article clearly stated that Angel Reese has lost trust in some teammates, including Rachel Banham, Hailey Van Lith and Courtney Vandersloot. Reportedly, Reese doesn’t believe Banham has the potential to lead a playoff team.

As for Banham, the 5-foot-6 guard is having the best season of her WNBA career. She is averaging a career-high 9.2 points per game on 39.5% shooting, including 37.4% from 3-point range. The Sky guard is also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Banham has played in every game for the Chicago Sky this season, and with four games remaining, she is likely to appear in all 44, barring any injury setback. Of her 40 appearances so far, 29 have come as a starter.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

