"They so angry with her": WNBA fans react to Rachel Banham's smirk as apologetic Angel Reese backtracks on denouncing teammates

Angel Reese addressed her controversial comments about her Chicago Sky teammates after the win against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Reese was joined by her teammate Rachel Banham at the podium during post-game media duties, where the former LSU standout was asked point-blank whether she was frustrated with her teammates and the organization.The question came after an article in Front Office Sports revealed Reese's displeasure with certain players on the Sky roster and even coach Tyler Marsh. When the two-time All-Star was asked to speak on the subject and provide more clarity, Banham, who was seated beside her, reacted with a smirk.Banham's cheeky smile did not go unnoticed, as WNBA fans flooded the internet dissecting why she reacted with a smirk while Reese began her statement.&quot;but … but they so angry with her,&quot; a fan commented.DK ✰ .ᐟ @bonjourplaygirlLINKbut … but they so angry with her 😡Commented another: ninemusesminha @ManuYang4LINKoh rachel not coming back next yearA fan said: ✨ Still For Lover Boys ✨ @Ku_Lo_SnoozeLINKAngel called out the team a few weeks ago. She agrees with angel the team needs to be disbanded 😂Said another: Swift @Goodfella_100LINKRachel laughing like, " girl you don't have to discuss it, we understandA fan wrote: sailor @Sailor1476LINKBecause she knows it's complete f*cking bullshit🤦‍♀️Wrote another: Khari D. Thompson (kdthompson5.bsky.social) @kdthompson5LINKCuz she got named in the paperwork when Reese didn't even say her name. (BTW, they should be trying to re-sign her.)Angel Reese has seemingly lost trust in Rachel BanhamThe Front Office Sports article clearly stated that Angel Reese has lost trust in some teammates, including Rachel Banham, Hailey Van Lith and Courtney Vandersloot. Reportedly, Reese doesn't believe Banham has the potential to lead a playoff team.As for Banham, the 5-foot-6 guard is having the best season of her WNBA career. She is averaging a career-high 9.2 points per game on 39.5% shooting, including 37.4% from 3-point range. The Sky guard is also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.Banham has played in every game for the Chicago Sky this season, and with four games remaining, she is likely to appear in all 44, barring any injury setback. Of her 40 appearances so far, 29 have come as a starter.