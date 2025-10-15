"They can do whatever they want" - Sophie Cunningham reveals Caitlin Clark's authority to dictate offense on Fever

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham revealed that Caitlin Clark has the power to make decisions about their team's system.

On Tuesday's episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham and co-host West Wilson discussed that any team with a healthy superstar, like Clark or LeBron James, would "probably" be above-average.

"I think the reason behind that is because those types of athletes, they get to come into an organization, they have the green light and they can do whatever they want," Cunningham said (Timestamp: 34:30). "Where that is very rare to be able to get drafted and control the whole system."

When asked directly by Wilson if Clark is making decisions with the Fever, Cunningham responded:

"Yeah, as she should. ... When you have a generational talent like that, she should have a lot to say (about) the system."

Clark played just 13 games in the past season due to several injuries. Fever coach Stephanie White previously said that the two-time WNBA All-Star has continued to find ways to contribute to the team despite her injury. White also praised Clark's role as a "cheerleader" and for being continuously engaged during games.

"Insane" - Sophie Cunningham reacts to Las Vegas sweeping Phoenix in the finals

The Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals to win their third championship in four seasons. In the same podcast episode uploaded on Tuesday, Cunningham reacted to the Aces' dominance towards the latter part of the season.

"The Aces ride from losing so much and then winning like 16 or 17 in a row, and then overcoming so many obstacles, and then winning sweeping Phoenix is insane," Cunningham said (Timestamp: 18:52).

In the semifinals, the Indiana Fever, which was riddled with several injuries, most notably to Cailtin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, pushed the Aces to a do-or-die Game 5. That game went to overtime, which Las Vegas won 107-98 to advance to the finals.

"I haven't really researched this, so I could be completely wrong on this, but I did hear that our games were maybe I think viewed more than the finals game, like just our series," Cunningham added.

Sophie Cunningham appeared in 30 games in her first season with Indiana, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The 29-year-old guard is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after completing her one-year, $100,000 contract.

