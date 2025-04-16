"They don't come to our games": Cameron Brink calls out Lakers players for lack of support in stands during Sparks games

Cameron Brink took aim at the LA Lakers for their lack of support toward their WNBA counterparts, the LA Sparks. Brink, who was selected by the Sparks last year, had her rookie campaign cut short by a torn ACL but is on track to make her return in the 2025 season.

On Monday’s episode of the “Straight to Cam” podcast, Brink and fellow Sparks star Dearica Hamby addressed the absence of Lakers players at Sparks games, with Brink making a pointed request.

"They don't come to our games,” Brink said.

Hamby offered a defense:

“To their defense, though, it's their off-season.”

Brink replied, doubling down:

“They could come."

Hamby then pointed out that steps are being taken to bring the two teams closer.

“I think they're trying to, like, merge it a little bit more,” she said.

“You know, we obviously use Crypto (Crypto.com Arena), and we use their weight room. And we have our nice locker room there now, next to theirs, but I think we're moving in the right direction with it.”

During the 2024 season, the Sparks ranked fifth in league attendance, pulling in an average crowd of 11,044 fans per game, per Across the Timeline. Their highest turnout topped out at 19,103.

Leading the WNBA in attendance was the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever, who averaged an impressive 17,035 fans per game in 2024.

When is Cameron Brink expected back in the Sparks rotation?

Cameron Brink, who suffered a torn ACL in her 15th WNBA appearance last year, saw her rookie season end prematurely and has been in recovery since. During Monday’s WNBA draft, ESPN’s Holly Rowe gave an update on Brink’s rehab timeline, suggesting a summer return.

“Checking in with her and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab,” Rowe said (per Silver Screen and Roll). “She is so blessed to be working with some of the best in the business, Susan Borchardt and Curtis Borchardt of The Athlete Blueprint are helping with her rehab.”

“Sources close to the Sparks have told me she is likely to return around June before the All-Star break. So Cameron Brink, one of those bright young stars, looks to be back on the court soon for the LA Sparks.”

Brink went down with the injury in June 2024, and if the reported June return holds true, it would mark a full year away from action.

In her rookie season, she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 boards, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest.

