"They deserve to fail" - Caitlin Clark fans rage after $100M Unrivaled League reportedly offers A’ja Wilson more money

Since the Unrivaled League started signing women to be part of the inaugural season, Caitlin Clark is a player fans have begged for. Supporters of the Indiana Fever were recently outraged to hear another player was offered more money to join the new venture.

Earlier this week, reports emerged of another big-name WNBA talent Unrivaled had their sights on. That being reigning MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. According to the Sports Business Journal, Unrivaled offered the superstar center more money than Clark to play this season.

Upon hearing this news, Caitlin Clark fans were displeased to hear that the $100 million league offered Wilson more money. They feel the Fever guard is a much bigger draw coming off her historic rookie season.

Fans did not deny that Wilson is super talented, but they feel Clark's large fanbase is why she should be offered more money to partake in Unrivaled.

"Nobody is getting more then Clark lol," one fan said.

"There is absolutely zero chance Aja Wilson was offered more money Just because u are the current best player doesn’t make u the biggest star." Another fan said.

"I think it's more likely she didn't join because she wanted more than what they were offering Clark and they said nah," said one fan.

Wilson is fresh off winning her third MVP in five years and set a new single-season scoring record in 2024. The Aces star also took home MVP honors in the Summer Olympics.

Skip Bayless defends Caitlin Clark's decision to not play in Unrivaled league

Over the past few months, there were reports that Unrivaled was very interested in having Caitlin Clark compete. However, new developments emerged earlier this week regarding her final decision. In the end, Clark will not be suiting up for the new league this year.

This decision was met with some pushback, but there were others who defended Clark's decision not to play. Among those to speak out in favor of her was Skip Bayless. The longtime TV host applauded her for not playing, saying she doesn't need it after how she was treated during her rookie season.

When the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the playoffs, Caitlin Clark made it clear that she was going to enjoy the downtime of the offseason. Instead of being on the hardwood, she's hit the green to test her skills in multiple golf pro-ams.

There's no denying that adding Clark would have done wonders for the new league, but they still have more than enough star power. Instead, the emerging superstar will continue to work behind the scenes as she gears up for her second season in the pros.

